Zac Taylor Calls Bengals QB Joe Burrow the Most Accurate Passer in the World

The Cincinnati Bengals had their most dominant performance of the season in their 35-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7.

Well, maybe their most dominating half of football since the team was held scoreless in the first half. Coming out of the locker room, the Bengals were on a mission on the offensive side of the ball, scoring 35 unanswered points on the way to their fourth win of the season.

Leading the offensive onslaught was quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow tossed four touchdown passes in the second half comeback and finished his day 22 of 30 with 292 passing yards. It was a very efficient day for Burrow, and head coach Zac Taylor knows the work his quarterback puts in to deliver such accurate passes on Sundays.

Best In The World

Oct 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes the ball during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I don't know," Taylor jokingly answered when asked about Burrow's accuracy. "Watching how he works in practice between reps. Watching how he works in pre-practice, watching how he throws in pregame, watching his body movements... It's really impressive."

Taylor also said that he has never been around another player as detailed as Burrow, calling him the most accurate passer in the world. To hear Taylor's praise of Burrow, check out the clip above this story.

Follow Burrow

Oct 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) leaves the field after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's obvious to anyone who has watched at least one Bengals game this season that this team is going to go as far as Burrow can take them.

The second half performance in Baltimore is a strong indicator that this offense can light a defense up quickly, and that it hasn't even hit its full potential.

Taylor's comments about the Bengals star being the most accurate passer in the world are supported by the numbers. Excluding Jaxson Dart and Drew Lock, who have only played two games this season, Burrow leads the NFL in completion percentage at 71.7.

Only Up

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, right, has a word with quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the first half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Sept. 7, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The win over the Ravens was massive for this team. Now, the Bengals have a chance to really separate themselves in the standings with November approaching.

Next up, a matchup with the Tennessee Titans. No game is an easy game in the NFL, however, the Bengals can't allow the one win Titans to get the upper hand. This is a game the Bengals have to come out quick with hopes of putting the Titans to bed early.

Following this game, the Bengals have the Atlanta Falcons and a rematch with the Pittsburgh Steelers on the schedule. There's an opportuntiy to come out of that stretch 3-0. Especially wiith Burrow playing at his current level.

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