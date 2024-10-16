Referee Report: Bengals Fan Villain Set To Call AFC North Showdown in Cleveland
CINCINNATI – As if a six-game losing streak in Cleveland wasn’t enough to deal with Sunday against the Browns, the Cincinnati Bengals will have to deal with a nemesis in stripes as well.
Bengals villain Ron Torbert will be on the call for the AFC North Division matchup at Huntington Bank Field.
Cincinnati fans, players and coaches have been exasperated by Torbert in recent years as he has worked two of the biggest losses in the Joe Burrow era.
The Bengals actually have a winning record with Torbert, who has been a head referee since 2014.
They are 9-5 with Torbert working the game, but two of the losses were Super Bowl LVI and the 2022 AFC Championship Game where he screwed up the clock and gave the Kansas City Chiefs an extra third down.
Torbert and his crew rank second this year in penalties called per game at 16.0, which is .13 more than Adrian Hill even after Monday night’s 22-flag debacle.
If Torbert and his crew stay on this pace – and if Clete Blakeman slows down from his 18.6 average – it will be the highest penalty average in the league since 2018, when Shawn Hochuli’s crew averaged 16.93 per game.
Torbert led the NFL in 2023 (12.82).
Here is the list of Bengals games Torbert has worked as the head referee:
Week 9, 2014: Bengals 33, Jaguars 23
Bengals 6 penalties for 40 yards; Jaguars 3-35
Week 4, 2015: Bengals 36, Chiefs 21
Bengals 11-84; Chiefs 7-46
Week 15, 2015: Bengals 24, 49ers 14
Bengals 6-45; 49ers 11-98
Week 6, 2016: Patriots 35, Bengals 17
Bengals 7-46; Patriots 6-55
Week 4, 2017: Bengals 31, Browns 7
Bengals 8-66; Browns 4-28
Week 17, 2017: Bengals 31, Ravens 27
Bengals 6-60; Ravens 5-47
Week 13, 2018: Broncos 24, Bengals 10
Bengals 12-100; Broncos 7-60
Week 13, 2019: Bengals 22, Jets 6
Bengals 2-15; Jets 10-106
Week 13: Dolphins 19, Bengals 7
Bengals 6-62; Dolphins 8-54
Week 17, 2021: Bengals 34, Chiefs 31
Bengals 5-62; Chiefs 10-83
SB LVI: Rams 23, Bengals 20
Bengals 4-31; Rams 2-10
Week 18, 2022: Bengals 27, Ravens 16
Bengals 3-35; Ravens 5-22
AFC CG, 2022: Chiefs 23, Bengals 20 (OT)
Bengals 9-71; Chiefs 4-55
Week 8, 2023: Bengals 31, 49ers 17
Bengals 1-15; 49ers 5-54