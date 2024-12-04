Referee Report: Bengals Get Another Repeat Ref Who Has a History With Them On Monday Night Football
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals will get their second repeat referee of the season Monday night at Dallas.
But it’s just the first originally scheduled Cincinnati assignment for Scott Novak, who worked their Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles after John Hussey came down with an injury midweek.
Novak, served as an emergency fill-in for the Sunday afternoon game before heading 300 miles east to work the Monday night game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants.
Novak and his crew are averaging 11.83 penalties per game, which ranks 12th among the 17 groups.
A head referee since 2019, Novak’s rankings have been among the volatile in the league.
Last year his crew threw the fewest flags in the league (9.8).
In 2022, they threw the second most (12.1).
Novak ranked fifth in 2021 (13.1), 12th in 2020 (10.3) and last in 2019 (11.3).
Monday night will be the sixth Bengals game Novak has worked – and second on Monday Night Football.
The Bengals are 2-4 when Novak is the head referee.
Week 10, 2019: Ravens 49, Bengals 13
Bengals 1-5; Ravens 5-35
Week 8, 2020: Bengals 31, Titans 20
Bengals 7-45; Titans 7-68
Week 9, 2021: Browns 41, Bengals 16
Bengals 4-31; Browns 10-84
Week 5, 2022: Ravens 19, Bengals 17
Bengals 4-20; Ravens 6-48
Week 14, 2023: Bengals 34, Jaguars 31
Bengals 6-35; Jaguars 7-55
Week 8, 2024: Eagles 37, Bengals 17
Bengals 1-3; Eagles 4-40
