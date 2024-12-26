Referee Report: Cincinnati Bengals To See Official Who Has Worked More of Their Games Than Any Other Since 2019
CINCINNATI – After a run of games with some of the flag-happiest referees in the league, the Cincinnati Bengals will work with one who ranks in the middle of the pack when they face the Denver Broncos on Saturday.
Adrian Hill will call his second Bengals game of the season and 11th since he was promoted to a head referee in 2019.
Hill and his crew are averaging 13.43 accepted penalties per game. That ranks seventh among the 17 crews.
But the group is coming off a 20-penalty game last week between the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals.
Hill and his crew ranked ninth in most penalties called in 2023 and 2022 and seventh in 2021.
The Bengals’ first game with Hill this season was their 34-24 road win against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4.
This is the fifth time in six seasons that Hill has worked multiple Cincinnati games, and his 11 assignments with the Bengals are the most of any referee.
The Bengals have won five of their last six with Hill as the referee, including their most recent game against the Broncos, which was late in the 2021 season.
Cincinnati is 6-4 overall with Hill as the head referee.
Here is a look at the Cincinnati games Hill has worked.
Week 4, 2024: Bengals 34, Panthers 24
Bengals 5 penalties for 39 yards; Panthers 6-37
Week 11, 2023: Ravens 34, Bengals 20
Bengals 9-78; Ravens 9-110
Week 6, 2023: Bengals 17, Seahawks 13
Bengals 5-43; Seahawks 7-64
Week 16, 2022: Bengals 34, Buccaneers 23
Bengals 4-27; Buccaneers 7-58
Week 16, 2021: Bengals 15, Broncos 10
Bengals 6-38; Broncos 6-60
Week 1, 2021: Bengals 27, Vikings 24 (OT)
Bengals 3-15; Vikings 12-116
Week 10, 2020: Steelers 36, Bengals 10
Bengals 6-65; Steelers 6-45
Week 3, 2020: Bengals 23, Eagles 23 (OT)
Bengals 11-93; Eagles 9-73
Week 17, 2019: Bengals 33, Browns 23
Bengals 3-20; Browns 4-33
Week 12, 2019: Steelers 16, Bengals 10
Bengals 7-79; Steelers 10-77
