Stat of the Jay: 43 Years After Retirement, Former Bengals CB Lemar Parrish Still Ranks in Top 5 in Scoring TDs
CINCINNATI – Lemar Parrish is one of the best draft picks in Cincinnati Bengals history.
A seventh-round selection out of Lincoln College in Missouri in 1970, Parrish played eight seasons for the Bengals and still ranks on the franchise’s career interception list 48 years since he appeared in his final game for the team.
Parrish was the first player in Bengals history to have three interceptions in a game, a team that has been matched but never surpassed.
No seventh-round pick in the Super Bowl era has more Pro Bowls than Parrish, whose eight selections are tied with Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe for the most.
Six of Parrish’s Pro Bowls came in his eight seasons with the Bengals.
The 29th defensive back taken in the 1970 NFL Draft, Parrish recorded 25 interceptions while playing for Cincinnati and returned four of them for touchdowns.
He added another four touchdowns on punt returns, three on fumble returns, one on a kickoff return and one on a blocked field goal.
Parrish remains tied for fifth in NFL history for most points scored by a non-offensive player with 78.
Only Deion Sanders (114), Rod Woodson (102), Ronde Barber (86), and Ed Reed (80) have more.