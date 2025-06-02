Stat of the Jay: Collinsworth's Rookie Feat Was - and Remains - Rare Among NFL Wide Receivers
CINCINNATI – In 1981 when Cris Collinsworth was a rookie, NFL teams had 14,508 rushing attempts and 14,180 passing attempts.
In the 43 seasons since, there has been only one season with more rushing attempts than passing attempts, which was 1983 with 14,047 passing and 14,211 rushing.
Despite the proliferation of passing that has developed – there were 3,124 more passing attempts than rushing attempts in 2024, which was only the 18th largest disparity the last four decades – Collinsworth’s rookie’s season remains a rare feat.
As part of our Stat of the Jay series honoring the nine finalists for the Bengals Ring of Honor, let’s take a look at Collinsworth, who caught 67 passes for 1,009 yards and eight touchdowns en route to finishing second in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.
Collinsworth was just the second rookie since the 1970 merger to amass at least 1,000 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.
The Chargers’ John Jefferson was first with 1,001 yards and 13 touchdowns in 1978.
Collinsworth’s 67 catches as a rookie stood as his career high. He had incredibly consistent totals between 62 and 66 catches from 1983-86.
Since Collinsworth in 1981, only 12 other players have accomplished the rookie feat of 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns even with the large disparity in passing to rushing.
Until last season, Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase was the most recent to do it with 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2021, when the schedule was increased to 17 games.
Jacksonville’s Brian Thomas Jr. had 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.
The Bengals are one of three teams to have multiple rookies do it, along with the Saints (Marques Colston in 2006 and Michael Thomas 2016) and Chargers (Jefferson and Keenan Allen in 2013).
Here are the other rookies who have recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie.
Billy Brooks, Colts (1,131 yards, 8 TDs, 1986)
Randy Moss, Vikings (1,313 yards, 17 TDs, 1998)
Anquan Boldin, Cardinals (1,377 yards, 8 TDs, 2003)
Kelvin Benjamin, Panthers (1,008, 9 TDs, 2014)
Mike Evans, Buccaneers (1,051, 12 TDs, 2014)
Odell Beckham Jr., Giants (1,305, 12 TDs, 2014)
A.J. Brown, Titans (1,051, 8 TDs, 2019)