Stat of the Jay: Bengals Offense Streaking Into Touchdown History Not Seen In Nearly Four Decades
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals scored touchdowns on four consecutive drives in Sunday’s 41-38 overtime loss against the Baltimore Ravens.
It was the first time they had done that since … the previous week against the Carolina Panthers.
Against the Ravens, Bengals scored a touchdown with 15 seconds left in the first half when Joe Burrow hit Ja’Marr Chase for a 41-yard scoring strike, then they found the end zone on their first three drives of the second half.
In the 34-24 victory at Carolina, the streak began with the final three possessions of the first half and the first drive of the second half.
The last team to put together four consecutive touchdown drives in back-to-back games was the 2018 New Orleans Saints, and the Bengals were their first victim.
The Saints scored touchdowns on their first five possessions in a Week 10 game they would go on to win 51-10 at Paycor Stadium. The following week, New Orleans scored touchdowns on four drives in a 48-7 dismantling of the Philadelphia Eagles.
The last time the Bengals scored touchdowns on four consecutive drives in back-to-back games, the coaches they victimized were Hugh Campbell and Tom Landry.
It happened in Weeks 13-14 in 1985. Cincinnati beat the Houston Oilers 45-27 and the Dallas Cowboys 50-24, with both games played at Riverfront Stadium.
The players who scored on those touchdown streaks were Larry Kinnebrew (four), James Brooks (two), Steve Kreider, Cris Collinsworth and Charles Alexander.
