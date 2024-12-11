Stat of the Jay: Bengals QB Joe Burrow Has At Least 3 TD Passes in 5 Straight Games, Nearing NFL Record
CINCINNATI – Monday night’s 27-20 victory against the Dallas Cowboys marked the seventh time this season Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game.
That breaks the previous record of six held by Burrow and three others.
Burow did it in 2021 and 2022, while Boomer Esiason also did it twice (1985, 1988) and Carson Palmer (2005) and Andy Dalton (2013) once.
The Super Bowl-era NFL record is out of reach. Tom Brady set it with 12 in 2007, and Aaron Rodgers tied in 2020.
Burrow has thrown for 3+ touchdowns in five consecutive games.
Not only is he one of eight quarterbacks since the 1970 merger to accomplish that, there are only four streaks that are longer:
Tom Brady, 10 (2007)
Andrew Luck, 8 (2018)
Peyton Manning, 8 (2004)
Dan Marino, 7 (1986-87)
Burrow has a streak of four consecutive games with 3+ touchdown and 300+ passing yards.
That’s tied for the second longest since the merger and is one shy of Steve Young’s record of five set in 1998.
The only other players to do it in four straight are Patrick Mahomes (2018), Rodgers (2012/13), Manning (2012) and Brees (2011-12).
Burrow has two other games this season with 300+ yards and 3+ touchdowns for a total of six.
That has him within reach of the Manning’s NFL record of 10 set with the Broncos in 2013.
The only other quarterbacks with more than six in a season are Brees who did it three times (2011, 2012, 2016), Marino (1984), Kurt Warner (1999), Brady (2011) and Mahomes (2018).
Burrow has 16 career games with 300+yards and 3+ TDs.
Only three other quarterbacks – Mahomes (20), Marino (17) and Warner (17) – had more through the first 65 games of their careers.
