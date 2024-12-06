Stat of the Jay: Bengals QB Joe Burrow Just Did Something That Hasn't Happened in 12 Years
CINCINNATI – Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has missed out on a couple of AFC Player of the Week-worthy performances this season due to the fact that they came in a losing cause.
But apparently wins are not as important when it comes to handing out Player of the Month accolades, because the NFL gave Burrow the first monthly honor of his career despite the fact the Bengals went 1-2 in November.
Burrow threw for an average of 345 yards in three November games with 12 touchdown passes, one interception and a passer rating of 107.7.
It’s just the latest entry in a frustrating season for the Bengals that has seen Burrow play at an MVP level despite the team going 4-8.
Burrow is the first Cincinnati player to win a monthly award since Evan McPherson was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month in December/January 2021.
The last Bengals player to earn Offensive Player of the Month accolades was Ja’Marr Chase in September 2021.
There have been 17 instances of a Bengal being named Player of the Month.
Andy Dalton is the only player to win more than one, doing so in October 2013 and October 2015.
Burrow is only the second of the 17 recipients to capture the award in a month when the team had a losing record.
Brandon Bennett won AFC Special Teams Player of the Week in November 2022 despite the Bengals going 1-3.
Burrow is the first Player of the Month winner with a losing record since 2012, when Calvin Johnson won the award despite the Detroit Lions going 1-3 in November.
Johnson posted receiving yards of 129, 207, 143 and 140 in the four games while catching 32 passes and three touchdowns to capture the ward.
Players winning Defensive and Special Teams awards with losing records have been more common, with there being six instances in the last three-plus seasons.
2023: Khalil Mack, Chargers, Defense, 1-3 in November
2022: Younghoe Koo, Falcons, Special Teams, 2-3 in December/January
2022: Mitch Wishnowsky, 49ers, Special Teams, 1-2 in September
2021: Thomas Morstead, Saints, Special Teams, 2-3 in December/January
2021: Robert Quinn, Bears, Defense, 1-2 in September
2021: Jamal Agnew, Jaguars, Special Teams, 0-3 in September
