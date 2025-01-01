Stat of the Jay: Bengals' Turnover Differential Vs. Steelers One of Worst In League Since 2020

All Bengals

Dec 1, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) attempts to block the pass from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
CINCINNATICincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said he knows one thing is pretty much certain to happen Saturday night in the season finale at Pittsburgh:

The Steelers are going to force a turnover or two.

“We have had some success against them throwing the ball but when you have TJ Watt and Minkah and everybody on that front they are going to make plays, they are going to cause turnovers,” Burrow said.

“We played there in 2022, and T.J. Watt jumped up, caught my ball on a choice route and then got slammed and I threw a pick,” Burrow added. “And then another time I was throwing a curl route and somebody jumped up and tipped it at the line of scrimmage and I threw another pick. There's just nothing you can do about that. They have great players on defense that are going to make plays. You've just got to go out and make more.”

Since Burrow arrived in 2020, the Bengals have a minus-8 turnover margin against the Steelers, boosted significantly by his five-turnover performance in Week 1 2022.

That’s their differential against a specific opponent by a lot.

The Bengals are minus-4 against the New England Patriots and minus-3 against the Chicago Bears.

The Bengals have turned the ball over at least once in seven consecutive games against Pittsburgh.

Cincinnati’s -8 differential against Pittsburgh is tied for the ninth worst in the league over the last five seasons.

Here is a look at the worst margins during that span:

Tennessee Titans minus-12, Houston Texans

Chicago Bears minus -12, Houston Texans

Cleveland Browns minus-10, Pittsburgh Steelers

New York Jets minus -10, New England Patriots

New York Jets minus-9, Buffalo Bills

Washington Commanders minus-9, Cleveland Browns

Tampa Bay Buccaneers minus-9, New Orleans Saints

Washington Commanders minus-9, New York Giants

In terms of giveaways, the Bengals have 18 against the Steelers since 2020. That's tied for the sixth most in the league during that span, and Pittsburgh has victimized multiple teams in that top six.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 22 vs. New Orleans Saints

New York Jets 21 vs. Buffalo Bills

Baltimore Ravens 20 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Dallas Cowboys 19 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles 19 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Cincinnati Bengals 18 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns 18 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Denver Broncos 18 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Chicago Bears 18 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Tennessee Titans 18 vs. Houston Texans

Washington Commanders 18 vs. New York Giants

