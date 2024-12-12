Stat of the Jay: Chase Brown Is Closing In on a Bengals Record Held By a Player Whose Name You Probably Can't Guess
CINCINNATI – With Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow putting up MVP-like numbers and Ja’Marr Chase leading the league in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, it’s hard for other players’ accomplishments to find sunlight.
But Burrow made sure to direct some attention to one key player during his Wednesday news conference.
“I think Chase Brown has played a big role,” Burrow said. “Whenever he gets the ball in his hands, he makes somebody miss, creates an explosive play. He’s been unbelievable.”
Brown has amassed at least 90 scrimmage yards in each of his last five games.
Through his first 20 games, he did it just twice.
Only two Bengals in franchise history have longer streaks of games with at least 90 scrimmage yards.
Corey Dillon did it in seven straight as a rookie in 1997.
But you can probably win a bar bet asking someone to name the player with the longest streak.
It was Boobie Clark during his rookie year in 1973.
In his last five games, Brown has 88 carries for 376 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 28 receptions for 241 yards and two scores.
For the season, Brown has 44 receptions, giving him an outside chance of breaking the franchise record for single-season receptions by a running back.
That mark currently is held by Joe Mixon with 60 in 2022. Brown would need to average four catches per game over the final four games to get there.
Chase topped 1,000 scrimmage yards Monday night in the 27-20 win at Dallas, raising his season total to 1,037.
With 735 rushing yards, he only needs to average 66.3 yards per game to reach 1,000.
“This was always the intent with Chase, to build up to a workload where we can just try to get him the ball in various ways,” head coach Zac Taylor said. “Some of it is in the run game. A lot of the pass game is just runs to us – ways to get the ball in his hands.
“He's done a great job being able to handle the workload that we put on his plate. Just pleased with the progress he's making."
