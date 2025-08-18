All Bengals

Stat of the Jay: Where Does Bills’ 38–0 Preseason Loss Rank, and Which Are Worst Ones in Bengals History?

Jay Morrison

Aug 24, 2014; Glendale, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jason Campbell throws a pass in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Aug 24, 2014; Glendale, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jason Campbell throws a pass in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI – Even for a preseason game, Sunday night’s result was jarring as the Chicago Bears trounced the Buffalo Bills 38-0.

It was tied with 2022 Philadelphia Eagles for the second largest margin of victory in a preseason game since at least 2015.

The Eagles lost a road game to the Miami Dolphins 48-10 that year.

The largest drubbing at least the last 11 preseasons was the Denver Broncos’ 41-0 victory against the Los Angeles Rams in 2023.

Like the 2022 Eagles, the 2023 Rams went on to make the playoffs, which should stem any panic in Buffalo.

But what about the Cincinnati Bengals?

As we wrote last week, they currently have a seven-game winless streak in the preseason, which is tied for the longest in franchise history.

What are their worst preseason losses of all time?

And did they occur in playoff seasons?

The worst preseason loss in the Zac Taylor era was last year’s 27-3 road loss to the Chicago Bears. And 2024, of course, was not a playoff season for the Bengals.

It was one of five double-digit losses since 2019, and four of them came in seasons in which Cincinnati didn’t reach the postseason.

The lone exception was a 36-23 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals in 2022.

The worst preseason loss in franchise history came in 2011. It was a 34-3 bludgeoning by the Detroit Lions in the first game of the Andy Dalton-A.J. Green era.

The Bengals went on to make the playoffs that year.

There have been four other losses by at least 27 points, and none of them occurred in playoff seasons.

1972 – 44-14 vs. Falcons

1983 – 34-7 at Lions

1999 – 30-3 vs. Bills

2004 – 37-10 at Falcons

feed

Published
Jay Morrison
JAY MORRISON

Jay Morrison covers the Cincinnati Bengals for Bengals On SI. He has been writing about the NFL for nearly three decades. Combining a passion for stats and storytelling, Jay takes readers beyond the field for a unique look at the game and the people who play it. Prior to joining Bengals on SI, Jay covered the Cincinnati Bengals beat for The Athletic, the Dayton Daily News and Pro Football Network.