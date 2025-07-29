Stat of the Jay: Which QB Has Bengals Holdout Trey Hendrickson Sacked Most in His Career?
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals are five practices into training camp with no sign of Trey Hendrickson ending his holdout as he looks for a new contract.
But just because Hendrickson isn’t on the field doesn’t mean he can’t be a subject for Stat of the Jay.
With a league-leading 17.5 sacks in 2024 and another 17.5 in 2023, Hendrickson has raised his career total to 77.
Those 77 sacks have come against 44 passers.
Which quarterback do you think he has sacked the most?
Hint: It’s not one who has ever played in the same division as Hendrickson.
The answer is the Chiefs Patrick Mahomes, whom Hendrickson has sacked five times (thrice with the Bengals and twice with the Saints).
Hendrickson has four career sacks against four other quarterbacks – Deshaun Watson, Justin Herbert, Matt Ryan and Russell Wilson.
All of his sacks against Mahomes, Ryan and Watson were full sacks, but two of the times he got to Herbert resulted in half sacks, so although he’s dropped Herbert four times, he has three total sacks against him.
One of his sacks against Wilson was shared for a total of 3.5 against him.
There are six quarterbacks he’s sacked three times, including new teammate Desmond Ridder and future Hall of Famer Tom Brady.
Only one player has sacked Mahomes more times than Hendrickson, and that’s the Raiders’ Maxx Crosby.
As AFC West foes, Crosby and Mahomes have faced each other 11 times.
Hendrickson has faced the Chiefs just five times.
When you include the postseason, Hendrickson leads all players with 6.5 sacks of Mahomes in seven meetings.
If you’re wondering which players have the most sacks against the other top Cincinnati quarterbacks since 1991 (the year the league began tracking the passer on sacks), here goes:
Joe Burrow – Myles Garrett, 9
Andy Dalton – Elvis Dumervil, 7
Carson Palmer – LaMarr Woodley, 5
When you look at the top pass rushers for the Bengals since 1991 and their most frequent victims, the names are ones you would expect.
Geno Atkins – Joe Flacco, 8.5
Carlos Dunlap – Joe Flacco, 8
Michael Johnson – Ben Roethlisberger, 6.5
Robert Geathers – Ben Roethlisberger, 6.5
Justin Smith – Mark Brunell, 5