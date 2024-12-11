‘Tee Is a Need’ – Bengals QB Joe Burrow Doubles Down on Importance of Re-Signing Tee Higgins
CINCINNATI – For the first time since he’s been a member of the Cincinnati Bengals, quarterback Joe Burrow opened a news conference with a statement.
He sounded angry about the invasion of privacy during and after the break-in at his house and said he didn’t want to say any more about it.
After a couple of tangential follow-up questions, Burrow was happy to talk about any other subject.
The most notable among them was Tee Higgins, with Burrow adding even more emphatic words than he offered immediately after the 27-20 win in Dallas about the Bengals re-signing Higgins rather than letting him leave in free agency after the season.
“Tee is a need, yes,” Burrow said.
In his postgame news conference Monday, Burrow said he was confident the Bengals would be able to re-sign Higgins.
“Those discussions are ongoing and I'm confident that I think we're gonna be able to do what it takes to bring Tee back,” Burrow said. “I know that I'm gonna do what it takes to get him back, and so is he. We've had those talks. Those are gonna be offseason discussions, but we're excited about that opportunity.”
And if the front office can’t figure out a way to keep Higgins?
“I'd very disappointed in that,” Burrow said Wednesday.
Higgins was the first player the Bengals drafted after selecting Burrow in 2020, and the two have been together for five seasons.
Burrow made it clear how much Higgins means to him.
“He's very important,” Burrow said. “It's not even just his production, it's his presence. It's how he comes to work every day, how the defenses have to play us when he's out there. Tee plays such a big part in what we do here and has for five years now.
“I don't think you can quite put a value on that.”
When asked Monday night why he is so confident the Bengals could get a deal done with Higgins in spite of everything that has transpired since the receiver was eligible for an extension after the 2022 season, Burrow offered a sly, “I know something you don’t know” response.
“We’ll see,” he said.
An ESPN report Wednesday suggested Higgins is looking for new representation after David Mulugheta’s name was removed from the NFLPA site listing his agent.
Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer confirmed the report.
Regardless of who is negotiating for Higgins after the season, Burrow is doubling down on his belief that the Bengals can keep the band together.
“We'll see after the season and have those discussions about what needs to happen and things everybody has to do to do what we want, keep the guys around that we need and bring in the guys to fill some holes that we need,” Burrow said.
That’s when Burrow put the most important label he could on Higgins.
