Three Bengals Ranked In Top 10 of Their Position in Initial Pro Bowl Vote Tally
CINCINNATI – The NFL released the first Pro Bowl voting update today, and the Cincinnati Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson tops the list among defensive ends.
Hendrickson has made the Pro Bowl in each of his three seasons with the Bengals, but he’s never been the leading vote getter at his position.
Heading into the Monday night game, Hendrickson leads the NFL in sacks with 11.5. The Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett and the Denver Broncos’ Nik Bonitto, who play tonight, are tied for third with 10.
Garrett is second in the Pro Bowl voting among defensive ends, while Bonitto is third among outside linebackers.
Two other Bengals players rank in the top 10 at their position.
Ja’Marr Chase is second among wide receivers, trailing only Justin Jefferson.
And Joe Burrow is third among quarterbacks, trailing Lamar Jackson – who leads all players with 44,681 votes – and Josh Allen.
Three former Bengals players are in the top 10, including two recent departures.
Jessie Bates is fifth among safeties, and running back Joe Mixon is sixth.
Kevin Zeitler, a Cincinnati first-round pick in 2012 who is in his 13th season, leads all guards after making his first Pro Bowl in 2023.
Fans can vote at probowl.com/vote or bengals.com/pro-bowl-games/vote
During the final two weeks of voting (Dec. 9 – Dec. 23), fans can vote directly on “X” by tweeting the first and last name of the player, tagging the player’s official Twitter handle or creating a hashtag including the player’s first and last name.
All three of these methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote.
During the final two days (Dec. 22 – Dec. 23), social votes will count as double.
