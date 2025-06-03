With an Unlikely Assist, Bengals WR Jermaine Burton Finds Himself In a Good Head Space After Turbulent Rookie Year
CINCINNATI – Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton was short on details but long on patience Tuesday afternoon following one of the team’s final OTA practices before next week’s mandatory minicamp.
Coming off a trying and turbulent rookie season that featured an assault accusation, an eviction, multiple missed practices and being told he can’t travel with the team for the season finale in Pittsburgh, Burton is looking to rebuild his image and career.
He didn’t go into specifics about why the Bengals left him behind in Week 18, nor did he divulge the details behind the other incidents, but Burton stood at his locker and took questions – many of them similar or outright duplicates – for 12 minutes in his first interview since his season-ending discipline.
“It's all about being a professional and coming up with better habits and just continuing to be consistent,” Burton said. “Being consistent is the No. 1 thing, no matter what you do professionally, whatever your job is. And I feel like that's one thing I lacked last year.”
With Tee Higgins sidelined with a quad injury that cost the receiver three games in the middle of the season, the Bengals made Burton a major part of the game plan against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9.
Burton missed morning meetings on Friday that week, but the Bengals were stuck and moved ahead with their plan to feature him.
But then Burton no-called and no-showed for the Saturday morning walk-through and was made inactive for the game.
That started the spiral of broken trust that would have cost most players their jobs. But the Bengals took a chance on Burton despite his red flags coming out of Alabama, selecting him in the third round.
And the fact that he’s still on the roster probably has as much to do with saving face as granting grace.
Burton isn't as concerned about why he's still here as he is focused on staying – staying a Bengal, and staying happy.
“I am in a really good head space right now,” Burton said. “I'm happy to be here. I'm happy to be back around my guys and happy to still be learning my guys and building better relationships with them. I honestly couldn't be happier.”
A couple of weeks ago both head coach Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow voiced support for Burton.
It wasn’t a pound-the-table belief that his troubles are behind him and greatness ahead, but the comments were meaningful considering how many times Burton let the team, and himself, down last season.
“All he can handle is the present at this point,” Taylor said. “I think he’s done a good job of that this offseason. He’s been in the building. He’s in the building outside of work hours, doing his own thing, prehabbing to get his body right. He has attacked practice the right way and that is what you can control right now so I appreciate that much.”
Draft weekend was a good example of that. Players weren’t required to be around, but Burton was at the facility all three days in an attempt to maintain his routine, which he credits for helping him find the positive head space he mentioned.
“I think he’s stepped up this year so far, has taken it very seriously, has matured it seems like,” Burrow said. “That’s exciting to see. Based on the conversations that we have had, he’s in a good spot mentally and physically. And he’s been working hard, which is exciting to see.”
When first asked about mentors who have helped him through the process, Burton didn’t point to anyone specifically.
Later in the conversation, however, he talked about how much defensive tackle B.J. Hill has meant to him.
“He's one of the guys I talk with a lot, joke around with a lot all day,” Burton said. “He knows my potential, and I look at him as a mentor.”
Hill said he’s always made it a priorty to check in on young guys and see how they’re doing, see if they need anything, ask questions about that they’re feeling and thinking.
“The most important thing is make sure you're mentally healthy and spiritually healthy and everything,” Hill said. “That plays a big role in your life. If you're healthy outside of football, you'll be healthy inside of football, too.”
But it’s one thing to embrace a guy whose issues only affect himself. It’s another level of support wrapping your arms around a guy whose transgressions have repeated negative impacts on the team.
“The way I look at it is it's easy to forgive people,” Hill said. “We all mess up in some type of way, whether it's on the field or off the field. If I mess up, I don't want someone holding a grudge against you.
“It just comes down to checking on people because you don't know what they're going through,” Hill continued. “Most people don't know what he was really going through. Probably just a little part of it, right? Don't just throw assumptions out there. Talking to people and actually getting to know them can go a long way.”
The scouting report on Burton was that he has first-round talent.
If he can stay in the good head space he currently finds himself in and allow his talent to speak for him, an already potent Bengals offense could cross into elite range.
Burton has burned bridges, but not all of them. No one is saying how many chances he has left, but don't be surprised if it's less than one.
He knows there is more than just his career and love of the game are at stake.
Burton said he’s watched every person in the locker room “work their ass off” this offseason to pull together for the common goal of winning a Super Bowl.
Everyone is trying to be the best person and the best player he can be to make that happen, and Burton is committed to falling in line to reach the finish line.
The detours don’t matter.
“Life is life, you know. Things happen, and you just have to move on from it,” Burton said. “The only thing you can do as a person is make your own decisions. Whether you're in a good spot or not mentally or physically, you can always make a bad decision. It's all up to you as a person on how you move on from things and grow as a person.”