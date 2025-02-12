Sources: Here's Why Bengals Receiver Jermaine Burton Was Evicted for Second Time
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton was evicted from ITAN Properties on Thursday, Feb. 6.
Now we know why.
Sources tell BengalsTalk.com that Burton had a family member staying at his house when he was out of town. The family member brought their dogs with them, which didn't comply with the rental agreement.
The landlord found out and sent the 23-year-old an eviction notice a few days later, sources say.
Burton has found a new place to live. He's entering his second season with the Bengals. He's been evicted twice in a two month span.
The Bengals took him in the third round (80th overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft.
He finished with four catches for 107 yards as a rookie. He was a healthy inactive for multiple games as a rookie, including a November matchup against the Raiders. He didn't play against Las Vegas after being a "no call, no show" for a Saturday walkthrough.
Burton was also accused of assault on Dec. 30. No charges were filed.
"We knew we were taking a risk," Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin said last month. "This is professional football, and you have to take accountability, and you have to be accountable to your teammates, your coaches, and the team that you're playing for, and he has to figure that out."
Hopefully this latest eviction is circumstantial and not a sign of a major issue. Burton needs to figure it out—both on and off the field.
