Bengals Rookie Jermaine Burton Not Traveling to Pittsburgh for Must-Win Matchup vs Steelers

The Bengals picked Burton with the 80th overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton (81) warms up before facing the Dallas Cowboys during Monday Night Football at AT&T Stadium on Monday, December 9, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton (81) warms up before facing the Dallas Cowboys during Monday Night Football at AT&T Stadium on Monday, December 9, 2024. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton won't travel to the team with Pittsburgh ahead of Saturday's must-win game against the Steelers.

The rookie wide-out won't play in the matchup. The decision was made by head coach Zac Taylor, the team announced in a statement.

This isn't the first time Burton has been inactive due to a coach's decision. He didn't play against the Raiders in November after being a "no call, no show" for a Saturday walkthrough.

It's unclear what happened this time, but a disappointing rookie season could be over.

Burton ends his rookie campaign with four catches for 107 yards in 14 games.

The Bengals picked Burton in the third-round (80th overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft.

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati