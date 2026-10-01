The Biggest Question for Every Week 4 NFL Game

And with that, it’s already October and the quarter mark of the NFL season is just around the weekend corner. After a thrilling Week 3, the NFL calendar flips to Week 4, which features the season’s first London game, a pair of divisional games in prime time and some intriguing inter-conference matchups. This will also be the last slate of games until Thanksgiving week in which there are no teams on their bye.

As another week of games kicks off, here's one big question for every matchup in Week 4.

Steelers (2–1) at Browns (2–1): Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET

Can Pittsburgh keep pushing the ball downfield?

The Steelers’ offense came alive against the Bengals in Week 3, with Aaron Rodgers throwing more downfield shots and passing for 292 yards, three touchdowns and a pick. Was that a one-time outlier, or can they keep pushing the ball deep against the Browns, whose defense has been stout since giving up four touchdowns to Trevor Lawrence in Week 1? The Steelers’ approach opened up the offense and run game, making for one of their best games since Rodgers signed with Pittsburgh. They’ll need to continue that on a short week on the road.

Colts (1–2) vs. Commanders (1–2) (London): Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET

Can the Commanders’ pass rush get to Daniel Jones?

The Commanders have recorded just five sacks and rank just 26th in ESPN’s pass rush win rate through three weeks, but is there any chance they can get more pressure on Daniel Jones? Jones has been sacked six times, and plays behind one of the league’s best offensive lines. The Commanders’ defense has had moments this season, including turning over the Seahawks three times, but can still improve when it comes to pressuring opposing quarterbacks.

Cowboys (1–2) at Texans (0–3): Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Can the Texans get anything going against this defense?

If there were ever a time for the Texans’ offense to get rolling again, it would be against the Cowboys in Week 4. The Texans are in desperate need of a win as they look to avoid falling to 0–4 and keep their playoff hopes realistically alive. That begins with their offense playing better, which has been a challenge without Nico Collins on the field.

This is particularly a great opportunity for the Texans to get their running game going. The Texans’ run game has been an issue for much of the DeMeco Ryans era, but the Cowboys are ranked 31st in rushing yards allowed (179.1 per game). Now’s the time to show just why they traded for David Montgomery and give C.J. Stroud a more balanced offense.

Jets (1–2) at Bears (2–1): Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Can the Jets protect Geno Smith better?

The Jets have a good offensive line, but Geno Smith has been pressured at the fifth-highest rate (42.5%) according to Next Gen Stats, and taken nine sacks over the past two weeks against the Packers and Lions, fourth-most in the NFL. He ranks second in sack yards lost (73), costing an otherwise better-than-expected Jets offense yards and field position. These sacks have also come at inopportune moments including overtime, multiple times on third down and in the red zone. The Jets should be able to move the ball and score on the Bears’ defense, but keeping Smith upright could be key to helping them sustain drives and put up enough points to win.

Patriots (1–2) at Bills (3–0): Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Can the Patriots run the ball against the Bills?

With Drake Maye struggling, it could prove beneficial for the Patriots to turn to the run game. The Patriots did not have a ton of success running the ball against the Jaguars, who boast one of the league’s better run defenses. They have a much better opportunity to do so against the Bills, who rank 24th in opponent rushing success rate, per Sumer Sports . One of the Patriots’ most costly mistakes in their loss to the Bills in the second half of last season was not running the ball more. They only ran the ball three times in the second half despite getting out to a 24–7 halftime lead and TreVeyon Henderson rushing for a 65-yard touchdown on one of those carries.

Jaguars (2–1) at Bengals (2–1): Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Which team will win in the red zone?

The Jaguars-Bengals game could very well come down to which team succeeds in the red zone. Whether the Bengals’ defensive improvements are real or not, they have clamped down on opponents in the red zone. Meanwhile, few quarterbacks have been hotter in the red zone than Trevor Lawrence, who is seemingly threading the ball into a tight-window touchdown every week. The Jaguars are 8-of-9 on scoring touchdowns in the red zone so far this season, including 5-for-5 against the Patriots in Week 3.

On the other side of the ball, the Jaguars’ defense has been stout in the red zone, holding opponents to touchdowns on just 2-of-10 trips. The Bengals’ offense is 4-of-7 on converting red zone trips into touchdowns.

Cardinals (1–2) at Giants (2–1): Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Will Jeremiyah Love have a breakout game?

No. 3 pick Jeremiyah Love has had a nice start to his career, including rushing for a career-high 90 yards against the 49ers on Sunday. However, he has yet to rush for his first 100-yard game. This will come in time, but could that time be the Cardinals’ Week 4 matchup against the Giants? The Giants’ run defense has been better thus far this season, but is still allowing 4.7 yards per carry. The Cardinals have a lot of weapons to spread the football to, but sooner or later, Love will explode on the stat sheet.

Titans (0–3) at Ravens (2–1): Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Can Cam Ward play better?

The pressure is on Cam Ward, whose seat is getting warm after another poor performance against the Giants last Sunday. Ward is only in his second season and adjusting to a new offense, but the concern is the lack of growth he’s shown through three weeks. He’s completed 62.5% of his passes for 504 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. The Titans’ offense has averaged only 12.3 points per game, and they mustered just seven points against New York as he threw an interception in the red zone on a potential game-winning touchdown drive. If Ward can play better, the noise surrounding him should calm.

Jevon Holland gets the INT off of Cam Ward in the end zone to win the game for the Giants#BigBlue #TENvsNYG pic.twitter.com/HhzwF7eHvj — False Finish (@FalseFinishHQ) September 27, 2026

Rams (1–2) at Eagles (2–1): Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Will special teams cost the Rams again?

The Rams fired their special teams coordinator late last season after errors in the third phase of the game cost them in a crucial loss to the Seahawks. Three weeks into the season, special teams continues to loom large over Los Angeles. In Week 3, the Rams made the Broncos’ comeback easier with their punt unit—Denver’s first two touchdowns came on drives they started at the Rams’ 42-yard line and their own 48-yard line. Per Aaron Schatz of FTN Fantasy , Los Angeles ranks last in special teams DVOA. Last year, the Rams fell to the Eagles when Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter each blocked a field goal attempt. Can the Rams avoid the same mistakes this time around?

Packers (1–2) at Buccaneers (0–3): Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

How will Jalon Daniels handle his first start?

With Baker Mayfield sustaining a thumb injury, undrafted free-agent rookie Jalon Daniels will make his career start just four weeks into his NFL career. Daniels had some nice moments in the preseason, completing 27-of-44 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown, but playing in a regular-season game is naturally a much tougher task. He will get to play behind a good Buccaneers offensive line and against a Packers team trending in the wrong direction, though that won’t necessarily make the situation much easier.

Dolphins (0–3) at Vikings (3–0): Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET

Can Malik Willis handle the pressure from Brian Flores?

Brian Flores is known for blitzing more than any other defensive play-caller, and even he is blitzing at unseen rates this year. The Vikings have blitzed 68.1% of the time according to Next Gen Stats, and for Malik Willis, this could spell trouble. The Dolphins entered the season under-manned as an offense, and lost their best playmaker in De’Von Achane for the season after he tore his ACL. Thus far this season, Willis has taken nine sacks, tied for fourth-most in the league. With Flores sending rushers after him, the Vikings could certainly add to that total. Willis’s best chance might be using his legs, one tool that can slow the impact of Flores’s blitzes.

Chiefs (3–0) at Raiders (3–0): Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

How will the Chiefs handle Brock Bowers?

The Raiders got their best playmaker back in Week 3 with the return of Brock Bowers . It showed. In their win over the Saints, Bowers caught 10 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown while showing his versatility in Klint Kubiak’s scheme by lining up all over the formation . The Chiefs have yet to face an elite tight end this season–few are at Bowers’s level anyway—but their ability to stop Bowers could go a long way toward keeping this Raiders’ offense in check and remaining undefeated.

Broncos (2–1) at 49ers (3–0): Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

How will the 49ers handle all the WR injuries?

New year, same injury woes for the 49ers. Once again, the 49ers’ receiving core is already depleted by Week 4 with De’Zhaun Stribling, Ricky Pearsall, Demarcus Robinson and Mike Evans all dealing with injuries. Evans has not been ruled out for Sunday, but outside of him, the 49ers’ top receivers are Deebo Samuel Sr., KhaDarel Hodge, Jacob Cowing and Jordan Watkins. Last season, the 49ers relied on Christian McCaffrey heavily in the passing game when their receiving core was banged up. They can do that once again, and also target George Kittle.

Perhaps the better solution for the 49ers would be turning to the ground game, where they have improved this season and the Broncos have not looked as stout. The Broncos rank 30th in rushing yards allowed (143.7 per game).

Chargers (0–3) at Seahawks (2–1): Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Can the Chargers’ WRs succeed against the Seahawks’ defense?

The Chargers’ hopes of avoiding an 0–4 start to the season depend on them beating a Seahawks team that should be motivated coming off a loss to the Commanders. The Chargers’ offense under Mike McDaniel has infamously underperformed through three weeks, and now gets the pleasure of facing the Mike Macdonald–led defense. A key in this matchup will be if the Chargers’ receiving core can get open and succeed against the Seahawks’ secondary. The Chargers don’t boast the best receivers, which has played a role in the passing attack and Justin Herbert falling short of expectations .

Lions (2–1) at Panthers (1–2): Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET

Which team will have the ball last?

The Panthers’ offense might have been stunted by the Browns in Week 3, but make no mistake, both of these teams are capable of pouring on the fireworks. Bryce Young is first in passing yards (939) so far while Jared Goff is tied for third in touchdown passes (eight). If Jalen Coker is back for the Panthers, Young should be able to take advantage of the Lions’ poor secondary, while the high-powered Lions offense should do the same against Carolina. If this is a high-scoring affair as anticipated, this game might very well come down to which offense has the ball last.

Falcons (1–2) at Saints (1–2): Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET

Who is the best team in the South?

Last week, much of the NFL world agonized over the idea of the Falcons playing in prime time in three consecutive weeks. Now, the Falcons are fighting for first place in the NFC South as they face the Saints on Monday Night Football. The game marks a special occasion not only because of an early division win at stake, but because it is the 20th anniversary of the “Domecoming,” the Saints’ first game back at the Superdome after Hurricane Katrina. This prime-time matchup is sure to pay tribute to that game and Steve Gleason’s legendary punt block, as well as determine which team is the best in the South a quarter of the way through the season.