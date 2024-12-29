Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen ties massive franchise record
The Buffalo Bills are facing off against the New York Jets this afternoon. Early on, they have taken a 7-0 lead.
Josh Allen scored the touchdown, running it in from one yard out.
With the rushing touchdown, Allen actually tied a massive franchise record. He has been on a tear all season long and has been playing the best football of his career.
As shared by the Bills' PR on X, Allen tied Thurman Thomas for the most rushing touchdowns in Buffalo franchise history at 65.
Needless to say, this is a massive accomplishment for Allen. He needs just one more to take over the record from Thomas.
Seeing a quarterback put up the kind of rushing dominance that Allen has showcased throughout his career is impressive. Throughout his career coming into today's game, he has picked up 4,125 yards and 64 touchdowns on the ground.
In today's game, the Bills have a lot to play for with the No. 2 seed in the AFC on the line. Buffalo will need to win either this week or next week in order to lock up that position.
Allen is also looking to finish the season strong to give himself a better chance to win the coveted NFL MVP award.
On the season coming into today's game, Allen had completed 63.8 percent of his pass attempts for 3,549 yards, 26 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. He also has racked up 514 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.
Hopefully, Allen can put together another masterful performance today. He's off to a good start, but the Bills will need more in order to knock off the Jets.
It will also be interesting to see if Allen can end up breaking the franchise record that he has now tied throughout the rest of today's game.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —