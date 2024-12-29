Watch: Amari Cooper’s unreal grab seals Josh Allen’s 40th touchdown of MVP season
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper stole the spotlight on Sunday with a jaw-dropping catch that will be replayed on highlight reels for weeks. The spectacular grab came in the 3rd quarter against the New York Jets and marked Josh Allen’s 40th touchdown pass of the season, a testament to the quarterback’s MVP-worthy campaign.
The play was a thing of beauty. With defenders closing in, Allen delivered a perfectly placed pass into tight coverage. Cooper, showing his elite body control and sure hands, made an acrobatic leap to secure the ball and stay in bounds. The crowd erupted as the connection extended the Bills’ lead and showcased the electric chemistry between Allen and his talented receiving corps.
For Josh Allen, the milestone touchdown is yet another highlight in what has been a dominant season. With his 40th touchdown, Allen continues to lead the MVP race, showing off his ability to make big plays in critical moments. Cooper’s contribution only further emphasizes why this Bills offense is one of the most dangerous in the league.
As the 4th quarter unfolded, it was clear that Buffalo wasn’t done yet, but this play might have already sealed the game as a statement victory. Bills Mafia, your team isn’t just making the playoffs—they’re making history along the way.
