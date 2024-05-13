Do oddsmakers project a fifth-straight AFC East title for Bills?
Break out the champagne—or, more aptly, your favorite Buffalo Bills-themed spirited beverage (of which there are shockingly several)—oddsmakers are projecting a fifth-straight AFC East title for the blue and red.
DraftKings Sportsbook recently released its divisional odds for the 2024 NFL season, with Bleacher Report compiling all odds into a succinct and digestible list. Buffalo was given the best odds to win its division at +160, meaning that if one were to place a $10 bet on the Bills to five-peat as division champions—and they ultimately did—the bettor would receive $16 in profit.
Buffalo comes in as AFC East favorites despite a 2024 offseason that saw the team turnover a significant portion of its roster; the Bills moved on from stalwart starters Stefon Diggs, Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Tre’Davious White, Mitch Morse, and Gabriel Davis in the offseason, hoping to replace their roles and production with younger players both new and returning to the roster. An AFC East title in the 2024 season would be the Bills’ fifth straight, which would set a franchise record (Buffalo’s current streak of four consecutive AFC East titles matches a stretch from 1988–1991).
Related: Bills' Fifth-Round Linebacker prefers Rookie Minicamp over 'Underwear Olympics'
Oddsmakers expect the AFC East to be an incredibly competitive division, with both the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets receiving +200 odds (a $10 bet could result in $20 of profit). The Dolphins led the AFC East throughout much of the 2023 NFL season, with Buffalo only resolidifying its claim on the crown with a Week 18 win in Miami. The Jets figure to be more competitive this season as four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers returns from an Achilles injury that kept him sidelined for all but four snaps last season.
The New England Patriots come in a distant fourth place with +2500 odds; a team very much in transition, the Patriots will have a new head coach (Jerod Mayo) and quarterback (either veteran journeyman Jacoby Brissett or rookie Drake Maye) next season.
Being odds-on favorites is nice and all, but the Bills’ path to a fifth-straight AFC East title lies on the field. The team will look to defend its crown when the 2024 NFL season kicks off in September.