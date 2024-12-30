Bills 2025 home schedule gauntlet of NFL elites
The 2024 season isn't over just yet, with still one week remaining in the regular season, followed by postseason play, when teams begin their pursuit of NFL immortality, winning the Lombardi trophy. But that won't stop us from looking ahead to next year. The NFL recently released the team's 2025 home and away opponents, and the Bills will face a gauntlet of the NFL's elite quarterbacks and teams, but in the friendly confines of Highmark Stadium.
We don't know the dates yet and that won't come out until about mid-May, but we now know who the opponents are. The list includes the league's top quarterbacks when the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, and Philadelphia Eagles come to One Bills Drive. Buffalo will also host Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Bucs, in addition to their usual divisional showdowns with the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, and New York Jets. The Patriots are the most interesting, with Drake Maye playing as well as he has, and will only continue to improve.
The last time the Eagles came to Orchard Park, they thrashed the Bills in front of their home crowd 31-13. The Bengals visited a year ago, defeating the Bills 27-10, but the last time the Chiefs, Ravens, and Bucs visited, the Bills came away with the win. We all remember the last time the Ravens were in Highmark. That game gave us one of the biggest plays in Bills history with Taron Johnson's 100-plus yard pick-six.
The Bills finished the 2024 regular season undefeated at home for the first time since 1990, but with next year's slate of home games, they will be hard-pressed to repeat that feat. Fortunately, Bills general manager Brandon Beane will have some cap space to load up on the defensive side. They will certainly need it next year when they take on the NFL's elite.