Bills take SEC ultra-talented teammates to boost defense in latest mock draft
The Buffalo Bills are getting ready for the 2025 NFL Draft after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.
With the Bills back at the drawing board, they have to figure out which positions are the biggest needs for them, and the defensive front seven is the biggest key.
That's why Athlon Sports writer Luke Easterling has the Bills taking Ole Miss defensive lineman Walter Nolen with the No. 30 overall pick in his latest mock draft.
"This defensive front needs help across the board, so this pick is about finding the best value among the available edge rushers and interior defenders. A five-star recruit coming out of high school, Nolen is still learning how to maximize his rare physical traits, but he's got unlimited upside as a disruptive inside force," Easterling writes.
Nolen had 6.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss this past season for the Rebels after transferring from Texas A&M.
Nolen was tied for the team lead in tackles for loss with three of his teammates. One of those players he tied with was Princely Umanmielen, who is the Bills' second-round pick in Easterling's mock draft.
Umanmielen had a better season than Nolen, but given the fact that he played five years in college as opposed to just three, he isn't considered to be a higher prospect than his teammate at this time.
His stock may rise during the pre-draft process, but it remains to be seen.
Adding two players from the same college program is a strategy that has been seen before, but for the Bills in this case, it makes sense because they could bring in two very talented pass rushers to get after opposing quarterbacks for the foreseeable future.
The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 24-26.