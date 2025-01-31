Bills Central

Bills Sean McDermott warned team of horrible officiating before the AFC Championship loss to Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs defeat of the Buffalo Bills in last weeks AFC Championship game continues to generate a fiery debate around poor officiating, a factor that Bills head coach, Sean McDermott, was keenly aware of beforehand.

Brian Letscher

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott reacts during the first half in the AFC Championship.
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott reacts during the first half in the AFC Championship. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The past week has been a heartbreaking one for the Buffalo Bills squad and it's die-hard Bills Mafia. Yet another loss to the Kansas City Chiefs despite a much better than expected regular season and a huge divisional playoff win against a very good Baltimore Ravens team.

James Cook
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) reacts in the closing minutes of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While the Bills certainly missed some opportunities, the post-game analysis has largely centered on the many missed calls by the officials.

RELATED: Bills' James Cook gives his own take on NFL officials' impacting games

The Chiefs getting favorable calls - or their opponents not getting calls - has been a popular sentiment all season long as they've won close game after close game. Based on his message to the Bills team leading up to the game it seems it's one to which Sean McDermott subscribes, something he spoke about at his season-ending press conference. (YouTube link to @BuffaloBills below)

McDermott revealed that some poor officiating was not only something that he expected but also warned his team about in the days leading up to the contest.

“We went into the game and one of my messages to the team, and this happens from time to time, is you’re going to have to — you’re not going to get calls,” McDermott said. “We’re not going to get calls. And I think just when you prepare a team, you prepare them ahead of time, mentally, for this is the way it’s going down. And you live with that."

Sean McDermott

RELATED: Bills fans outraged after video shows repeated bad spots vs Chiefs

While McDermott was quick to stress that he does not blame the outcome of the game on bad calls, the crucial miscues by the officials has nonetheless, understandably so, been a very tough pill for the Bills Mafia to swallow.

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Brian Letscher
BRIAN LETSCHER

A Michigan native, Brian graduated from the University of Michigan in another century, where he earned a degree in economics and a Rose Bowl Championship ring while playing football for the Wolverines under Head Coach Gary Moeller. Brian went on to coach Division 1A football for several years before becoming a full-time writer and actor while maintaining an unhealthy interest in sports. He is currently developing a scripted television series, THOSE WHO STAY, based on a series of historical fiction articles he wrote about Bo Schembechler's Michigan football program as they struggle to unite and win the championship - which requires beating #1 Ohio State - during the tumultuous civil rights and anti-war movements of 1969.

Home/News