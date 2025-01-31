Bills Sean McDermott warned team of horrible officiating before the AFC Championship loss to Chiefs
The past week has been a heartbreaking one for the Buffalo Bills squad and it's die-hard Bills Mafia. Yet another loss to the Kansas City Chiefs despite a much better than expected regular season and a huge divisional playoff win against a very good Baltimore Ravens team.
While the Bills certainly missed some opportunities, the post-game analysis has largely centered on the many missed calls by the officials.
The Chiefs getting favorable calls - or their opponents not getting calls - has been a popular sentiment all season long as they've won close game after close game. Based on his message to the Bills team leading up to the game it seems it's one to which Sean McDermott subscribes, something he spoke about at his season-ending press conference. (YouTube link to @BuffaloBills below)
McDermott revealed that some poor officiating was not only something that he expected but also warned his team about in the days leading up to the contest.
“We went into the game and one of my messages to the team, and this happens from time to time, is you’re going to have to — you’re not going to get calls,” McDermott said. “We’re not going to get calls. And I think just when you prepare a team, you prepare them ahead of time, mentally, for this is the way it’s going down. And you live with that."- Sean McDermott
While McDermott was quick to stress that he does not blame the outcome of the game on bad calls, the crucial miscues by the officials has nonetheless, understandably so, been a very tough pill for the Bills Mafia to swallow.
