Bills legend once again snubbed from Hall of Fame ballot
Another year, another snub.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed their list of finalists for the 2025 Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday morning, and Buffalo Bills special teams legend Steve Tasker was once again omitted from the list.
The Bills Wall of Fame member was inducted as a top 60 finalist in this year's selection process, but did not make the 31 member cutdown back in October. In 2023, Tasker was named a semi-finalist, but did not make it into the list of 15 finalists.
Tasker was drafted by the Houston Oilers in the ninth round of the 1985 draft. He was released by the Oilers in 1986 and claimed on waivers by the Bills. During his career with Buffalo, Tasker amassed 204 tackles on special teams and seven blocked punts across 12 seasons. He was a major player during the Bills' legendary four consecutive Super Bowl appearances, and was the first special teams player named to 7 Pro Bowl rosters. He was named to the Buffalo Bills' Wall of Fame in 2007.
The fan-favorite was a color commentator for CBS and the Buffalo Bills until 2019. He is now one of the hosts of One Bills Live alongside analyst Chris Brown for WGR 550.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —