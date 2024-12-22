NFL Films analyst challenges Sean McDermott to address Bills' Achilles heel
The Buffalo Bills' defense has work to do before the NFL Playoffs kick off next month.
While the unit has made the key plays when necessary, for the most part, and has shown a knack for taking the ball away, the Buffalo D is not yet in postseason form. The Bills have surrendered a total of 86 points over their last two games as Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff put up 300+ yard passing performances.
"They need to create pressure on the quarterback. I know there were injuries in the secondary, but that's something I'm sure that Sean McDermott and staff and Bobby Babich are really working on. They're going to have to be better overall with their pass defense," said NFL Films senior producer Greg Cosell during his weekly appearance on One Bills Live.
With the Bills missing three starters in their secondary, Goff went wild during the fourth quarter of Buffalo's 48-42 win on December 15. The Lions' field general threw for 216 yards on 19-of-30 passing over the final 15:00.
"You could say those numbers are skewed because they had to throw so much. I don't think there's any way that Sean McDermott thinks that's okay," said Cosell, who also noted that it's unlikely teams are able to consistently score into the 40s during the playoffs.
As a unit, the Bills rank an uncharacteristic 25th amongst NFL pass defense leaders (227.8). McDermott's teams have been known for finishing in the upper half of the rankings year after year.
The Week 16 matchup against the New England Patriots could be just what the doctor ordered for Buffalo's defense. New England, which starts rookie quarterback Drake Maye with little supporting cast, ranks last in pass offense (173.2). According to Cosell, the offensive line is "really bad."
