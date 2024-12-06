Where do the Buffalo Bills rank among Super Bowl contenders?
The Buffalo Bills are entering Week 14 with an impressive 10-2 record. So far this season, they have looked the part of an elite Super Bowl contender.
While the regular season success is great, this is the year that the Bills have to prove that they can win in the playoffs. In order to get to the Super Bowl, they will likely end up having to knock off the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Looking at the rest of the NFL, there are a few teams who could win a title this year. Buffalo happens to be one of the top candidates to be left standing when all is said and done for the 2024 season.
SBNation recently ranked all of the potential Super Bowl contenders. When it came to the Bills, they were placed at No. 3.
Ahead of Buffalo were just the Chiefs and Detroit Lions.
On the offensive side of the football, the Bills have been rolling. They have scored 30 or more points in 10 out of their 12 games so far. If they can continue playing at that level offensively, they'll have a good chance to make a deep postseason run.
Defensively, Buffalo has been an elite team as well. They have allowed 20 points or less in nine of their 12 games. Again, that level of play bodes well for their Super Bowl hopes.
The Bills have done an excellent job of building out a roster that compliments itself and the coaching staff has been able to get the most out of the players. They have a winning culture within the locker room and great leadership both on and off the field.
It's too early to get too excited, but things are looking very good for Buffalo.
Hopefully, this level of play can be sustained throughout the rest of the regular season and into the playoffs. The Bills still have a lot of work to do, but they are more than deserving of being ranked the No. 3 Super Bowl contender in the NFL ahead of Week 14.
