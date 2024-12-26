Bills' injury update bodes well for All-Pro linebacker's availability
The Buffalo Bills were without their All-Pro linebacker for the season's first 11 games due to a biceps injury suffered during summer practices.
Matt Milano returned to the lineup against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13, but the decorated weakside linebacker was sidetracked while working his way back into the flow of the defense. In his third game, Milano tweaked his groin during the second half against the Detroit Lions on December 15.
After participating in practice on a limited basis, Milano sat out the December 22 home game against the New England Patriots. This week, he's trending toward being available when the Bills host the New York Jets in the regular season home finale on December 29 at Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo upgraded Milano to full participant status on Thursday. According to multiple media on site in Orchard Park, he was no longer wearing a red non-contact practice jersey.
Second-year linebacker Dorian Williams has been effective while filling in for Milano throughout the season, but the 30-year-old veteran is still in the team's plans moving forward.
"I can you tell he's going to be given every opportunity to get back and to perform. Is it gonna take some time? Absolutely. Like it would for anyone who's been out the number of months he's been out. I think we owe him that," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott on Monday.
Milano accounted for 11 tackles and one fumble recovery over his first three appearances this month. He's averaging 49.3 defensive snaps per outing.
