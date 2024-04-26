Buffalo Bills Draft Keon Coleman: Three Things to Know about FSU Receiver
The Buffalo Bills addressed their need for a wide receiver by using the No. 33 overall draft pick to select Florida State's Keon Coleman.
The 6-foot-3 Coleman, who doesn't turn 21 years old until next month, has the desired size for an "X" receiver at 213 pounds with 32-inch arm length.
It'll be a tall task to fill Stefon Diggs's shoes, but Buffalo obviously thinks Coleman's skill set will benefit quarterback Josh Allen and the offense.
Here are three things to know about the newest Bills' receiver:
ACC TD Machine
After transferring to Florida State for the 2023 campaign, Coleman led the Atlantic Coast Conference in touchdown receptions (11). Making 12 appearances, he accounted for team highs in receptions (50) and receiving yards (658).
Slow 40 Time Sinks Round 1 Hopes
Coleman routinely appeared in first round mock drafts prior to the NFL Combine where his stock dropped. The physical receiver ran a slow 40-yard dash (4.61). The lack of displayed speed and mediocre testing results seemingly led to a decreased interest in the prospect.
Multi-Sport Student-Athlete
The receiver's contested catch ability likely stems from his time on the basketball court. Coleman signed with Michigan State to play both football and basketball. He was on head coach Tom Izzo's roster for the 2021-22 season, seeing action in six games.