Bills sign linebacker Nicholas Morrow to active roster
The Bills have signed LB Nicholas Morrow back to the active roster per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.
Nicholas Morrow who was signed back on March 12th has been on the roster for the majority of the year before the team got healthy. He was waived on December 7th after rookie DT DeWayne Carter was activated back from IR. He will add much-needed depth to the Bills roster for a Linebacker room that is injured once again. It remains to be seen who the corresponding move will be but the expectation is that Baylon Spector will be put on injured reserve once again.
Morrow knows the defense after spending the entire offseason in it. It will be a nice addition to special teams and should give the Bills another experienced starter if the injury bug strikes again.