Bills sign linebacker Nicholas Morrow to active roster

The Bills have added back Nicholas Morrow from free agency to the active roster. A following roster transaction will follow.

Kevin Massare

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 29: Baylon Spector #54 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates a sack with Nicholas Morrow #32 of the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. / Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images
The Bills have signed LB Nicholas Morrow back to the active roster per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.

Nicholas Morrow who was signed back on March 12th has been on the roster for the majority of the year before the team got healthy. He was waived on December 7th after rookie DT DeWayne Carter was activated back from IR. He will add much-needed depth to the Bills roster for a Linebacker room that is injured once again. It remains to be seen who the corresponding move will be but the expectation is that Baylon Spector will be put on injured reserve once again.

Morrow knows the defense after spending the entire offseason in it. It will be a nice addition to special teams and should give the Bills another experienced starter if the injury bug strikes again.

Kevin has spent over a decade covering, writing, and podcasting about the Bills. He has experience working with multiple networks and has a deep-rooted history within the Bills community. His opinion-based commentary is accompanied by a data and analytics-based approach. You can commonly find him talking about playoff scenarios and playoff seeding projections.