Oft-injured seventh-round draft pick delivers for depleted Bills' defense
The opportunities were few and far between for Buffalo Bills' linebacker Baylon Spector over his first two NFL seasons.
Slowed by multiple injuries, the 2022 seventh-round draft pick played 15 games in two years. Not to mention, there were multiple high-profile names ahead of him on the depth chart. Times, however, have quickly changed. Two weeks into Year 3, Spector found himself at the center of the defense as the on-field communicator going up against a division rival on the road.
With Matt Milano already on the shelf, linebacker Terrel Bernard went down in the first quarter with a pectoral strain and Spector sprang into action. The former Clemson tackling machine made 10 stops and seemed to get the defensive calls out without issue in a 31-10 win over the Miami Dolphins.
"He performed well, very well. Couldn't have asked for anything more. Football player. The game makes sense to him. Instincts. Physical. Love to play. Loves to compete," said head coach Sean McDemott one day after the Bills moved to 2-0.
Spector played so well that he's likely locked down the important role until Bernard returns.
"I would anticipate that," said McDermott.
Spector totaled only 35 defensive snaps over his first two pro seasons. On Thursday Night Football against the Dolphins, he logged 62 plays at linebacker and nine more on special teams.
"I really just trust my body, trust in process, preparation. Getting over those [injuries] was obviously a hard struggle, mentally and physically," said Spector. "Really just trust my body and trust in the process, the work that you put in and to get back here. And when the time comes, you got to go.”
In addition to linebackers Milano and Bernard, the Bills' defense has also been missing All-Pro nickel cornerback Taron Johnson, who injured his forearm during the season opener.
The Bills should benefit from having 11 days in between games following the win in Miami.
