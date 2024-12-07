Bills cut veteran LB, welcome rookie DT back for Week 14 road test vs. Rams
DeWayne Carter is expected to return to game action against the Los Angeles Rams on December 8.
The Buffalo Bills officially activated the rookie defensive tackle off Injured Reserve on Saturday, signaling that he's back to full health following a mid-season wrist surgery. To create a spot for Carter, Buffalo released linebacker Nicholas Morrow from the 53-man roster.
Carter had been on IR since late October after injuring his wrist in the Week 7 victory over the Tennessee Titans. The Bills have subsequently signed available veterans Jordan Phillips and Quinton Jefferson, both of whom are familiar with the organization, to fill in as rotational pieces at defensive tackle.
While DaQuan Jones and Ed Oliver are the undisputed starters, Buffalo employs a robust rotation along the defensive line. Veteran Austin Johnson and Carter were the two primary backups prior to the rookie's injury.
Carter, who will turn 24 years old on December 10, was emerging as a serious contributor before the roadblock. The No. 95 overall draft pick played at least 46 percent of the defensive snaps in each game from Weeks 4 through 7. He recorded 4.0 tackles-for-loss and one pass deflection over that span.
RELATED: Hand trouble no longer enough to keep Bills' MVP hopeful on injury report
After Buffalo opened his 21-day window, Carter has fully participated in practice the last two weeks. He appears poised to make his eighth career appearance when the Bills put their seven-game win streak on the line in Los Angeles.
"He could. He's had a good week of practice. Last week, had a good week as well. We'll see how it goes again today," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott on Friday.
The Bills signed Morrow as a free agent from the Philadelphia Eagles this past offseason. The 29-year-old linebacker appeared in 11 games this season, primarily on special teams. He totaled 182 special teams snaps and 44 reps on defense.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —