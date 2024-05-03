Tiger Who?: Bills WR Keon Coleman adopts hilarious nickname in social media video
Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods—the pantheon of all-time great golfers is select, but renowned, the athletes becoming culturally synonymous with the sport they play.
New Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman won’t be joining this elite group anytime soon. Sure, the 20-year-old, whom the Bills selected with the 33rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, hits the links here and there in the free time, but he won’t be appearing on a PGA Tour anytime soon.
He’d tell you as much himself. In fact, he essentially did tell Buffalo’s brass just that during his interview with them at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, IN; the Bills’ front office asked Coleman what he does away from the football field during the meeting, prompting a hilarious quip from the former Florida State Seminole that undoubtedly left a lasting impression on general manager Brandon Beane and company.
“I chill at the house. Golf, bowl a little bit,” Coleman said. “I’m Tiger wish-he-could, I’m not Tiger Woods. I wish I could putt and do all that. Them boys are out there shooting five under, I’m not doing all that. Might take me five just to putt it in, but I’m going to go have fun.
“It’s controlled chaos. You’re frustrated but you can’t get mad, pull a muscle in your back trying to hit the ball. It forces me to stay calm and just swing. Just have some fun.”
Tiger ‘wish-he-could,’ of course, is a play on Tiger Woods, who has notched 110 professional wins throughout his near-30-year professional golf career. He’s almost unanimously viewed as one of, if not the, greatest golfer of all time; Coleman may not match Tiger’s prowess on the green, but if his meeting with the Bills is any indication, he could perhaps be dubbed the ‘Tiger Woods of predraft interviews.’
And golf is not only a fun pastime that Coleman indulges in—it’s a tool he plans to utilize as he builds a relationship with his new signal-caller. During a recent appearance on the RG3 and The Ones podcast, host Robert Griffin III asked Coleman how he plans to craft a bond with quarterback Josh Allen.
His answer? Football talk and golf.
“Once you figure out how much they really love ball and love to compete and win, it starts there,” Coleman said. “You’re going to start watching film with them. I don’t have a life outside of football, so I’m trying to learn everything. I’m just trying to vibe. The things I do off the field—golf a little bit, I bowl a little bit—so it’s like chill, competitive sports. Nine times out of 10, your QBs and special teams, they love golf.”
Buffalo fans will have the opportunity to see more of Coleman’s NFL Scouting Combine interview with the Bills—and the team’s draft process, in general—on May 7 when the team releases a draft-centric episode of Buffalo Bills Embedded.