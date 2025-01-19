Bills Central

Buffalo Bills legend brings energy and his beard before start of playoff game

Former quarterback honored as Legend of the Game

Chris Pugh

Ryan Fitzpatrick on the Thursday Night Football Tonight set at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
/ Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and his trademark beard were on full display Sunday night as the team's Legend of the Game before the team's NFL playoff game.

"It's cold," he yelled. "It's Buffalo weather. Let's go."

Fitzpatrick went to the Bills as a free agent before the start of the 2009 season. In four seasons with Buffalo, he threw for 11,654 yards and 80 touchdown passes.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick drops back to pass as New York Jets outside linebacker Calvin Pace rushes
Buffalo Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick drops back to pass as New York Jets outside linebacker Calvin Pace rushes and tight end Lee Smith blocks during the second half of a 2012 game at Ralph Wilson Stadium. Bills beat the Jets 28-9. / Kevin Hoffman-Imagn Images

Chris Pugh
CHRIS PUGH

Chris is an experienced digital content producer with prior roles in journalism and corporate communications. He has worked as a sports and news writer and editor at McClatchy, Tribune and Gannett. Chris is based in Columbus, Ohio.