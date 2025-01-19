Buffalo Bills legend brings energy and his beard before start of playoff game
Former quarterback honored as Legend of the Game
Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and his trademark beard were on full display Sunday night as the team's Legend of the Game before the team's NFL playoff game.
"It's cold," he yelled. "It's Buffalo weather. Let's go."
Fitzpatrick went to the Bills as a free agent before the start of the 2009 season. In four seasons with Buffalo, he threw for 11,654 yards and 80 touchdown passes.
