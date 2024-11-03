Ryan Fitzpatrick keeps proving why he's Bills Mafia for life
He started games for nine different NFL teams over his career, but retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick still bleeds Buffalo Bills' blue and red.
Showing his dedication to Bills Mafia, Fitzpatrick was memorably photographed in the Highmark Stadium stands sans shirt in subzero temperatures while cheering on his former team in the 2021 AFC Wildcard Round against the New England Patriots.
Now, Fitzpatrick, a former seventh-round draft pick, is stepping up to help undrafted rookie linebacker Joe Andreessen.
It all started when ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg reported that the NFL fined Andreessen "$4,421.29 for unnecessary roughness (use of the helmet) during the win vs. the Seahawks last week making a tackle on a kickoff return in the third quarter." Making the retroactively-imposed fine somewhat ridiculous is the fact that Andreessen's actions were not penalized by the on-field game officials.
Seemingly angered by the NFL's punitive measure against his teammate, Bills' long snapper Reid Ferguson reposted Getzenberg's report on the social media site now known as X while adding the message "Stealing money."
That's where Fitzpatrick, also known affectionately as FitzMagic, came to Andreessen's defense. Replying to Ferguson's post, the 41-year-old Bills' alumnus offered to foot the bill for the undrafted rookie.
"DM me Joe’s info and I’ll pay the fine for him….can’t be taking money away from Mr. Buffalo," said Fitzpatrick.
Andreessen, a native Western New Yorker, wrote the ultimate Cinderella story this past offseason. Invited to Bills rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, the linebacker earned a contract and proceeded to win a 53-man roster spot. Playing on a contract that pays $795,000 for the season, he has been active for four games thus far this season.
Meanwhile, Fitzpatrick is a multi-millionaire following his 17-year NFL career. After initially signing with the Bills as a backup in 2009, Fitzpatrick eventually overtook Trent Edwards for the starting job. In 2011, he became FitzMagic by leading Buffalo to a 3-0 season start that featured a thrilling win over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
Shortly thereafter, the Bills awarded the quarterback with a six-year contract extension reportedly worth $60 million. His Buffalo tenure ended after the 2012 season when head coach Chan Gailey was fired. In a Bills' uniform, he passed for 11,654 yards and 80 touchdowns to 64 interceptions.
Fitzpatrick has remained connected to the Bills' organization over the years. He's good friends with former center, and current radio color commentator, Eric Wood.
He never won a Super Bowl and was unable to end the playoff drought, but Fitzpatrick has become a Buffalo legend and for good reason.
