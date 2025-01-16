Is Von officially back? Bills' Miller leads NFL pass rushers last six weeks
Some talking heads labeled him as a potential cut candidate heading into the 2024 season. Now, it's January and Von Miller is doing exactly what the Buffalo Bills initially signed him to do.
In addition to the wisdom he brings to the locker room, the 35-year-old Miller has provided a noticeable boost to Buffalo's pass rush. Since Week 13, the two-time Super Bowl champion leads the NFL in quarterback pressure rate (25.5), meaning he's disrupting the passer on more than one-quarter of pass-rush snaps.
After needing the entire 2023 season to build back from the ACL tear he suffered on Thanksgiving 2022, Miller is finally moving around like his old self and it's paying dividends on the field.
"I feel good, If you ask me I just so optimistic I always feel good. I always want to go out there and play. I always want to rush the quarterback," said Miller during a Rich Eisen Show appearance. "Even when that probably wasn't the reality in terms of physical health, I just love this game so much."
When the Bills host the Baltimore Ravens on January 19 in the AFC Divisional Round, Miller will make his 15th career playoff appearance.
Over his first 11 postseason games prior to arriving in Buffalo, the future Hall-of-Fame edge rusher totaled 10.5 sacks. Miller made history in Super Bowl 50, winning the MVP award after accounting for 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass breakup.
"I'm here to rush the passer. I'm here to make plays. I'm here to get sacks, but I'm also here to kind of drive down the anxiety, kind of rely on my experience of other Super Bowl teams and relay it to those guys," said Miller.
On Sunday, Miller will participate in a matchup that features the two front runners for the 2024 NFL MVP award. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen is 1-0 against the Lamar Jackson-led Ravens in postseason play.
"Battle of the MVPs, and I just want to do my part to make sure Josh comes out on top," said Miller, who played only nine defensive snaps when the Bills visited the Ravens back in Week 4.
