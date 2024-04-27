Buffalo Bills Draft Pick WR Keon Coleman is CeeDee Lamb's Cousin
The Buffalo Bills selected Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman with the 33rd pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Bills hope the 6'4" receiver will become Josh Allen's favorite red zone target.
Related: What Draft Experts are Saying About Bills’ selection of Keon Coleman
After visiting with the Cowboys in the pre draft process, Coleman revealed that he is related to Dallas Cowboys star receiver Ceedee Lamb. Coleman and Lamb are cousins. Coleman is 20 years old and Lamb is 5 years older.
Coleman and Lamb were both born in Opelousas, Louisiana, a town of about 15,000 60 miles west of Baton Rouge, LA. Although they were both born in the same town, Lamb and his family lived in New Orleans until they evacuated to Houston, Texas, following Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
Related: Buffalo Bills Draft Pick 6'4" Keon Coleman Will Become Key Red Zone Presence For Josh Allen
"Playing with CeeDee Lamb. That would be a dream come true. That's actually my cousin. That would be great. I worked out with him. He has a very elusive game. I feel like he can do some of the things I can do," Coleman said. "He has a little extra sauce to his game. I would love to play with him some day."