Bills WRs leave 'a lot to be desired' despite Keon Coleman selection
If you’re looking for a microcosm of the roster-building philosophy that the Buffalo Bills have operated with throughout the 2024 NFL offseason, look no further than their receiving corps. The team committed to youth and financial value at the position, allowing Gabriel Davis to sign a substantial three-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency before shedding the massive contract of former All-Pro Stefon Diggs by trading him to the Houston Texans. External reinforcements have only come in the form of Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins, and Chase Claypool, who, while talented, have not achieved consistent success at the professional level.
It was part of a larger team-building ideology that saw the team move on from longtime starters like Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Tre’Davious White, and Mitch Morse in the offseason without investing significant capital into their successors; the logic not only creates long-term salary cap flexibility for the Bills, but also allows the team to offer snaps to some of its younger players who have spent the last several years inheriting knowledge from these aforementioned veterans.
Buffalo did inject further youth into its receiving corps in the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman with the 33rd overall pick. The 6-foot-3 target, who caught 50 passes for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns in his sole season in Tallahassee, projects as an immediate contributor in the Bills’ offense due not only to his talent and skill set, but the turnover Buffalo has seen at the position this offseason. General manager Brandon Beane has already indicated that he views Coleman as the team’s ‘x,’ or primary boundary, wide receiver.
The significant turnover at the position is what most concerns Bleacher Report, as the outlet does not feel the positional reinforcements are strong enough. B/R writer Matt Holder recently broke down each NFL team’s biggest weakness following the 2024 NFL Draft, identifying wide receiver as Buffalo’s biggest deficiency.
“The Bills used their first pick of the draft on Keon Coleman, but the second-round selection shouldn't be relied upon to replace what Stefon Diggs brought to the table,” Holder wrote. “The 20-year-old will have a lot of weight on his shoulders as the team's No. 1 receiver, especially since the crew behind him is headlined by Curtis Samuel and Khalil Shakir.
“The position group as a whole leaves a lot to be desired, and having a rookie lead the way is a risky proposition.”
Concerns regarding the Bills’ receiving corps are warranted, but there’s enough talent there for justifiable optimism. Shakir, whom Buffalo selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, flashed last season, his 39 receptions for 611 yards and two scores suggesting that he’s ready for a more significant role. Samuel, who inked a three-year deal with the Bills in the offseason, has been inconsistent at the NFL level, but he’s entering an offense he’s found success in before; current Buffalo offensive coordinator Joe Brady served as the Carolina Panthers offensive play-caller in the 2020 NFL season, a year in which Samuel reeled in 77 passes for a career-high 851 yards.
It’s also important to make note of the Bills’ tight ends here, as both figure to feature prominently in the passing attack. Dalton Kincaid, whom Buffalo traded up to select in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, improved as his rookie season progressed and looks primed to be a focal point in the team’s offense this year. Dawson Knox has a demonstrated chemistry with Allen, as well, as he’s reeled in 171 passes for 1,966 yards and 22 touchdowns throughout his five-year career.
Despite the several question marks in the Bills’ receiving room, there’s reason to believe Buffalo’s passing attack will remain productive. While the receiving corps may leave “a lot to be desired” to some, the Bills’ brass seems confident it can get its desired production out of what it has.