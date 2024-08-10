How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears: time, TV channel, live stream
The Buffalo Bills will kick off their preseason at home with a 1 p.m. showdown against the Chicago Bears and believe us, this is one game you won't want to miss!
The Bills are back, and so is your favorite QB, Josh Allen! Allen and the Bills starters are expected to play the first quarter, offering a glimpse of what’s in store this season. With an entirely new receiving corps, this game will give Allen—and the fans—a preview of what the offense will look like under offensive coordinator Joe Brady.
Meanwhile, the Bears have their own star in the No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Caleb Williams. Williams is one of the most touted rookies to hit the NFL in years, and this game marks his official debut in a Bears uniform.
Make sure to tune in and catch all the action on Saturday.
Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo Bills
- Date: Saturday, August 10
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Buffalo Bills (-3) vs. Chicago Bears
O/U: 38