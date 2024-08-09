Bills Central

Bears vs. Bills: 5 storylines to watch in 2024 preseason opener

There are a few storylines to keep an eye on as the Buffalo Bills enter the preseason; here are five of those topics.

Greg Vorse

Bills Josh Allen throws the ball around before the start of practice at Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, NY on August 8, 2024.
Bills Josh Allen throws the ball around before the start of practice at Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, NY on August 8, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills kick off their 2024 preseason by hosting the Chicago Bears on Saturday, August 10th at 1:00 PM inside Highmark Stadium. It'll be Buffalo's first time on the competitive field while Chicago played in the Hall of Fame game last week. The game will be highlighted by seeing Josh Allen and the Bills' starters early on as well as No. 1 pick Caleb Williams under center for the Bears. Here are five things to watch for as Buffalo opens up its 2024 campaign.

Health and Happiness

Josh Allen
Bills QB Josh Allen signed autographs for a bunch of children on the field at the end of Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, NY on August 8, 2024. Today was the last day at St. John Fisher. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Bills announced that the starters, including Allen, will get roughly a quarter of play in their first preseason game of 2024. I don’t care how the quarterback looks in these exhibitions, just that he has a smile on his face and is acting like a politician, kissing babies and signing autographs at the end of his time on the field. Aside from Allen, it would also be nice if Buffalo could enter Week 1 without any major injuries.

Wide Receiver Hierarchy

Keon Coleman
Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman pulls in a pass close to the sideline during route drills. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Who takes the first-team reps with Allen will give us a little bit of insight on who will make the initial 53-man roster. I’d assume we’ll see the MVP candidate take snaps with at least Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins, and Keon Coleman, but if anyone else gets run with him, that is worth noting. Once Allen exits the game, it’ll be important to watch who makes plays with Mitch Trubisky. This is a chance for the next wave to prove themselves and try to earn one of the final two, maybe three, spots in the receiving corps.

Rookies

DeWayne Carter
Bills defensive tackle DeWayne Carter heads to the field on the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher Universtiy. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

There is obviously a significant amount of buzz around Coleman, and rightfully so, but he isn’t the only newbie to keep an eye on. Duke’s DeWayne Carter should be in the defensive line rotation. Ray Davis has been a spark out of the backfield, just as he was at Kentucky. It’ll also be important for Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Washington linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, and the rest of the draftees and UDFAs to put valuable reps on tape.

Stay Safe

Taylor Rapp Terrell Burgess
New Bills safety Terrell Burgess, right, is welcomed by Taylor Rapp at the start of day seven of the Buffalo Bills training camp. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

No, this isn’t another paragraph about health, but we can never be too cautious. The safety battle took a couple of dings with Mike Edwards and rookie Cole Bishop suffering injuries, so the starters should be Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin. After those two, it’s a smorgasbord of guys fighting to earn a spot on the 53-man. How they are deployed by Bobby Babich and Sean McDermott and how well they play should be indicative of what things look like while we wait for Edwards and Bishop to recover.

Bass-O-Matic?

Tyler Bass
Bills kicker Tyler Bass signs the jersey of Alex Rzepecki, 11, from Phoenix, AZ at the end of day three of the Buffalo Bills training camp. Alex, along with his mother Jennifer Rzepecki, a native of Buffalo, are proudly wearing their Water Buffalo Club hats in support of the Bills. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

There is a divide among Bills fans on whether or not Tyler Bass is good enough at kicking at this moment. He ended last year by missing three of his five field goals in the playoffs. He also shanked a kick in the Return of the Blue & Red practice last week and has been up and down in camp. His contract is nearly impossible to cut, but if you can’t trust him, you can’t trust him. He can throw some water on the fire by looking good in the preseason.

