Bears vs. Bills: 5 storylines to watch in 2024 preseason opener
The Buffalo Bills kick off their 2024 preseason by hosting the Chicago Bears on Saturday, August 10th at 1:00 PM inside Highmark Stadium. It'll be Buffalo's first time on the competitive field while Chicago played in the Hall of Fame game last week. The game will be highlighted by seeing Josh Allen and the Bills' starters early on as well as No. 1 pick Caleb Williams under center for the Bears. Here are five things to watch for as Buffalo opens up its 2024 campaign.
Health and Happiness
The Bills announced that the starters, including Allen, will get roughly a quarter of play in their first preseason game of 2024. I don’t care how the quarterback looks in these exhibitions, just that he has a smile on his face and is acting like a politician, kissing babies and signing autographs at the end of his time on the field. Aside from Allen, it would also be nice if Buffalo could enter Week 1 without any major injuries.
Wide Receiver Hierarchy
Who takes the first-team reps with Allen will give us a little bit of insight on who will make the initial 53-man roster. I’d assume we’ll see the MVP candidate take snaps with at least Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins, and Keon Coleman, but if anyone else gets run with him, that is worth noting. Once Allen exits the game, it’ll be important to watch who makes plays with Mitch Trubisky. This is a chance for the next wave to prove themselves and try to earn one of the final two, maybe three, spots in the receiving corps.
Rookies
There is obviously a significant amount of buzz around Coleman, and rightfully so, but he isn’t the only newbie to keep an eye on. Duke’s DeWayne Carter should be in the defensive line rotation. Ray Davis has been a spark out of the backfield, just as he was at Kentucky. It’ll also be important for Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Washington linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, and the rest of the draftees and UDFAs to put valuable reps on tape.
Stay Safe
No, this isn’t another paragraph about health, but we can never be too cautious. The safety battle took a couple of dings with Mike Edwards and rookie Cole Bishop suffering injuries, so the starters should be Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin. After those two, it’s a smorgasbord of guys fighting to earn a spot on the 53-man. How they are deployed by Bobby Babich and Sean McDermott and how well they play should be indicative of what things look like while we wait for Edwards and Bishop to recover.
Bass-O-Matic?
There is a divide among Bills fans on whether or not Tyler Bass is good enough at kicking at this moment. He ended last year by missing three of his five field goals in the playoffs. He also shanked a kick in the Return of the Blue & Red practice last week and has been up and down in camp. His contract is nearly impossible to cut, but if you can’t trust him, you can’t trust him. He can throw some water on the fire by looking good in the preseason.
