Bills HC praises QB Josh Allen’s ‘sharp’ training camp amid offensive changes
We’ve reached the point of the quote-unquote ‘Josh Allen experience’ where his excellence is a near-universal truth. He’s almost unanimously viewed as an at-worst top-five quarterback, with several respected analysts feeling as though Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes is the only quarterback in football who is objectively better than the Buffalo Bills’ passer.
After seven years, we’re simply running out of new ways to properly express Allen’s merit.
And given his demonstrated excellence, we shouldn’t be necessarily surprised that he consistently flashed throughout Buffalo’s recent training camp practices at St. John Fisher University, but it was just how sharp he looked throughout the multi-week stretch that’s so encouraging. He had his share of errant throws (as any quarterback is wont to do in training camp), but he was generally decisive, sharp, and consistent, showcasing rapports with a revamped weapons corps that lost perennial Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs and complementary weapon Gabriel Davis in the spring.
Related: Bills' Sean McDermott reveals former first-rounder's status, reason for rise
In an offseason where some (perhaps egregiously) questioned whether Allen is capable of elevating a perceived lackluster supporting cast, he’s shown early signs that he’s not going to allow Buffalo’s offense to miss a beat in the wake of significant turnover. Sean McDermott complimented Allen’s training camp performance while speaking to reporters on Thursday, echoing praise first shared by offensive coordinator Joe Brady earlier this week.
“I would agree [that Allen’s had a good camp],” McDermott said. “Very focused. When you look at his throws and accuracy and whatnot, he’s been very accurate and sharp. There are some plays that are newer and some time on task with the receiving corps as I mentioned that’s a new group this year, I would say that they’re still working through some things, and that’ll continue.”
The Bills’ reworked weapons corps sans Diggs and Davis figures to be led by second-year tight end Dalton Kincaid, third-year contributor Khalil Shakir, offseason acquisition Curtis Samuel, and second-round draft pick Keon Coleman; though the unit is unproven in terms of consistent professional production, Allen has showcased burgeoning rapports with all of these pass catchers through this point of camp, suggesting that the team’s aerial attack—which has finished as a top-10 unit in each of the past four seasons—will continue humming yet again this fall.
Allen will have his first opportunity to display these connections in front of the Buffalo faithful this Saturday when the Bills host the Chicago Bears in a 1:00 p.m. preseason clash. The quarterback and his fellow starters will see roughly a quarter’s worth of action.
—Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI—