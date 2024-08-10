Full Buffalo Bills 2024 NFL preseason schedule

Bills Central

Here's the Buffalo Bills' entire 2024 NFL preseason slate ahead of their opener against the Chicago Bears.

Kyle Silagyi

Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts after a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half for the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts after a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half for the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Can you smell that?

The scent of overcooked hot dogs and spilled cheap beer is heavy on the air in Orchard Park, which can only mean one thing: football is back.

The Buffalo Bills kick off their 2024 preseason slate against the Chicago Bears this afternoon at 1:00 p.m. at Highmark Stadium. It’s the first of two home preseason games before the Bills commence their 2024 regular season slate at Highmark Stadium against the Arizona Cardinals in early September.

Jan 15, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Snow outside of Highmark Stadium during a 2024 AFC wild card game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo’s starters—including quarterback Josh Allen—will see roughly a quarter’s worth of action in Saturday’s bout. Chicago will also play its starters for a short time, meaning that quarterback Caleb Williams—whom the Bears selected with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft—will take his first professional snaps in Western New York. His road to Canton potentially starts in Orchard Park.

The Bills’ Saturday clash is the first of three they’ll play this preseason. Listed below is the team’s entire 2024 preseason schedule:

  • Saturday, August 10: vs. Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, August 17: at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, August 24: vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m.

Buffalo will have a few days to trim its roster down to 53 following its preseason finale, as this year’s roster cutdown deadline is August 27.

