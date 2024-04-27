Bills WR Keon Coleman Tell GM Beane He Is Ready to Prove Himself in Buffalo
The Buffalo Bills addressed a major need on Friday night, selecting explosive wide receiver Keon Coleman from the Florida State Seminoles in the second round of the NFL Draft. The pick comes after the Bills traded away star wideout Stefon Diggs, and Coleman seems eager to step into that vacated role.
In a clip shared by the Bills, General Manager Brandon Beane is heard calling Coleman right before the selection. Beane asks, "Are you ready to pack up and get to Buffalo?" without hesitation, Coleman replies with a fired-up, "Come get me tonight!" This enthusiastic response embodies the type of player the Bills organization values - someone who brings a positive attitude and a strong work ethic.
Head Coach Sean McDermott also spoke with Coleman on the phone after the selection. Coleman reiterated his commitment to the Bills, assuring Coach McDermott, "You won't regret this. I'm ready to get to work."
Not only does Coleman bring a positive attitude, but his skillset perfectly complements quarterback Josh Allen. Known for his blazing speed and acrobatic catches, Coleman adds another dimension to the Bills' offense. With a reliable deep threat like Coleman, Allen will have even more options to unleash his powerful arm.