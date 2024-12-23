More injury updates on Allen, should Bills rest likely MVP?
The bumps and bruises of an NFL regular season appear to be taking their toll on the Buffalo Bills’ star quarterback, Josh Allen.
In Sunday’s 24-21 close win over the New England Patriots, Allen took a helmet to his hand but was able to finish the game. He told the media after the game that he had lost feeling in his right hand, as he had thrown the football at one point and didn’t feel it. Allen ensured that it lasted about 5-10 minutes before the feeling returned.
Even with a banged-up hand, Allen put up 154 passing yards and 30 rushing yards with one touchdown to one interception. He only completed 55% of his passes with a quarterback rating of 67.3.
With only two games left in the regular season, the Bills still have plenty to play for. They are still in the running to win the number one seed, two games behind the Kansas City Chiefs. Allen is also still heavily in the conversation for NFL MVP, as he has scored 37 total touchdowns with just six interceptions this season.
The question for Allen and the Bills is, with his injury, is playing the remaining two games against the New York Jets and Patriots worth it?
It was already reported earlier on Sunday that he has been dealing with a broken left hand throughout the season. This has impressed many with his grit and toughness, but if he takes a hit in the wrong way, it could derail what has been one of Buffalo’s best seasons in the last 20 to 30 years.
A lot of what the Bills do with Allen will depend on what happens on Christmas Day between the Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers. Should the Chiefs lose that game, the Bills would still be alive for the one seed and have no choice but to play Allen. A Chiefs win locks up the top seed for Kansas City and presents a puzzling discussion for Buffalo.
Allen is too much of a competitor to let the Bills decide to rest him, as the number two seed is insecure. The Steelers could steal it away from them if they win the last two games and the Bills lose their previous two matches due to conference records.
That leaves Buffalo in a situation where Allen must play at least one more game to get the Bills a secured two-seed and see what happens. Many may think an Allen benching will benefit Buffalo in the long haul. Maybe in the last game, but let the MVP drive the Bills home for a better seed in Week 17 before putting him on the bench for the last week.