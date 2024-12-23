Josh Allen bangs up throwing hand on fourth-quarter run play vs. Patriots
The injury to Josh Allen's left hand has been well documented, but now it appears the Buffalo Bills' quarterback has banged up his throwing hand, too.
Looking to build upon a 17-14 lead early in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots, Allen scrambled for a seven-yard gain diving forward to the ground at the end of the play. After getting up a tossing the ball away with his right hand, he began to flex it a few times and shake it out as if he was experiencing pain.
After a Spencer Brown false start pushed the Bills back to a 3rd-and-9, Allen uncorked an ugly throw that didn't reach his target Dalton Kincaid down the field. The NFL MVP front runner appeared to lose his grip the ball as the throw came out of his hand like a wounded duck falling incomplete and forcing a punt.
Clearly still bothered by the hand, Allen was seen testing out its strength while making tosses on the sideline.
CBS sideline reporter Evan Washburn claimed that Allen appears to have avoided disaster as the quarterback spent time trying to restore his grip. Washburn later added that the cause of the problem was Allen falling on his right elbow and subsequently lacking sensation in his hand.
Allen's stay on the bench was a little longer than average as the Bills scored a defensive touchdown after punting the ball away. Patriots' running back Rhamondre Stevenson was unable to handle a backwards pass deep in their own end and Buffalo's Taron Johnson fell on it for a touchdown.
Returning to the game on the Bills' next possession, Allen completed his first two pass attempts a nine-yard gain to tight end Dawson Knox and a lobbed screen to running back Ray Davis that went for 17 yards on 3rd-and-1.
