Bills' Week 16 rooting guide: first place in AFC East on table?

Since that ugly loss to the Houston Texans just before Thanksgiving, the Buffalo Bills have — in the words of ESPN legend Chris Berman — circled the wagons.

In their last three games they are 3-0, have averaged 33 points and have beaten two playoff teams in the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots. But now that we've arrived just before Christmas, the Bills are still in need of some gifts to maximize their turnaround.

MORE: AFC favorite Buffalo Bills have recent success against every contender except one

Sitting at 10-4 before Sunday's game at the hapless Cleveland Browns, the Bills find themselves one game behind the Pats in the AFC East and trailing the Los Angeles Chargers in the tiebreaker to be the conference's top Wild Card team.

Assuming they can handle the 3-11 Browns and inept rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the Bills could continue gaining ground on the teams ahead of them and improving their playoff position.

RELATED: Bills elevate new kicker to face Browns on road in Week 16

A look at the results this weekend that could benefit the Bills.

Cowboys over Chargers

If the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Washington Commanders on Saturday, the Cowboys will be officially eliminated from the playoffs and who knows what that will do to their lineup or mindset. A Chargers' unlikely loss would drop them 10-5 and behind the Bills in the Wild Card race.

Broncos over Jaguars

Since catching the 12-2 Broncos for the No. 1 seed in the AFC is a bridge too far, a loss to the Jags would be more valuable to Buffalo. Jacksonville would drop to 10-5 and, if they don't win their division, behind the Bills in the Wild Card seeding.

Josh Allen | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Lions over Steelers

With a two-game lead and the head-to-head tiebreaker because of the 26-7 win in Pittsburgh in Week 13, this result certainly isn't necessary. A loss by the Steelers would drop them to 8-7 and - if they don't win the AFC North - in danger of missing the playoffs altogether.

Raiders over Texans

We know, there is almost zero chance the 2-12 Raiders will win. Evidenced by their 31-0 loss to the Eagles last week, they have one foot in Cabo already. A huge upset would help the Bills because it would drop Houston to 9-6 in the Wild Card race.

MORE: Ominous trend points to different kind of 'trap' game for Bills against lowly Browns

Ravens over Patriots

A loss to Lamar Jackson and Baltimore would have all sorts of juicy ramifications for the Bills. With an 11-4 record, there would be a tie atop the AFC East. It would also be a loss for New England to a common opponent (the Bills beat Baltimore in Week 1) and a loss within the conference (one of the many potential tiebreakers).

49ers over Colts

See Steelers above. The Bills aren't shaking in their boots at the prospect of facing Indy and 44-year-old quarterback Philip Rivers, but a loss would drop the Colts to 8-7 and a non-factor to the Bills in Wild Card seeding.

Bills-Browns | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —