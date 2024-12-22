Reported injury provides more proof Bills' Josh Allen deserves NFL MVP
Buffalo Bills' starting quarterback Josh Allen posted a 107.1 QB rating against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.
What the statistical metric fails to show, however, is that Allen did it only four days after reportedly breaking his non-throwing hand. With the Bills set to host the New England Patriots in Week 16, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport delivered the revelation on Sunday morning.
"How impressive has #Bills QB Josh Allen’s MVP-caliber season been? Sources say he’s also been playing through a broken hand," said Rapoport in an X post.
While going airborne to score a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter of the season opener against the Arizona Cardinals, Allen came down on his left hand as it hit the ground hard. The quarterback showed some physical discomfort during his TD celebration, but claimed he was fine while addressing reporters during the postgame press conference.
Following the Week 1 injury, Allen has worn a protective glove on his left hand during both practices and games. He regularly appeared on the official injury report through the Bills' Week 12 bye.
Despite a banged-up hand, Allen led the Bills to a 9-2 record at the bye. The dual threat has been a maestro as Buffalo locked up their fifth consecutive AFC East title back on December 1.
Allen has played his way to NFL MVP front runner status. DraftKings lists him as the No. 1 favorite with -750 odds as of Sunday morning.
Averaging 7.95 yards per pass attempt, Allen has accounted for 25 touchdown passes and only five interceptions this season. He is Buffalo's second-leading rusher (484). The talented runner averages 5.3 yards per carry and has rushed for 11 touchdowns through 14 games.
First, he lost his top-two wide receivers. Then, he broke his hand. Leading the Bills to an 11-3 overall record, Allen's first career MVP award seems like a guarantee.
