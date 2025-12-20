Bills clear two important pieces to dress vs. Browns after mid-week injury scares

The Buffalo Bills cleared six injured starters, along with their punter, to participate in the December 21 road game against the Cleveland Browns.

Headlining the list of available players is tight end Dalton Kincaid, who was a non-participant at practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Kincaid, who is nursing a lingering knee issue, fully participated on Friday.

Although a right knee injury limited him the past two days, punter Mitch Wishnowsky will be able to lace them up on Sunday.

Buffalo Bills punter Mitch Wishnowsky kicks the ball to New England during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Oct. 5, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Wishnowsky news allows Bills' brass to exhale. Buffalo already had to add a substitute placekicker to the practice squad this week with Matt Prater on the shelf. Not to mention, Wishnowsky is the third different punter the Bills have deployed this season.

Joining Kincaid and Wishnowsky, cornerback Christian Benford, linebacker Terrel Bernard, defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, nickel cornerback Taron Johnson and left tackle Dion Dawkins do not carry injury designations on the final Week 16 practice report.

Three ruled out

Prior to Friday's practice, Bills' head coach Sean McDermott ruled out Prater, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and sixth-round rookie offensive lineman Chase Lundt.

While Prater and Phillips have been deemed week to week, Buffalo moved Lundt to Injured Reserve on Friday afternoon.

Benford, Bernard are back

After injuring his toe while practicing in Week 15, Benford missed the December 14 road win over the Patriots. He returned to practice on a limited basis this week before progressing to full participation on Friday.

Bernard is in line to make his first appearance since injuring his right elbow on a tackle in a November 20 road loss to the Houston Texans. The team captain logged back-to-back full practices this week for the first time since the injury.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (8) and linebacker Matt Milano (58) attempt to tackle Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb (21) during the game at NRG Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Veteran maintenance plan

Neither Jones nor Johnson practiced on Friday in Orchard Park, but they are expected to be available on Sunday. McDermott explained it as part of a greater plan for the veterans, who have been nicked up along the way.

"DaQuan Jones, Taron Johnson, combination of vet rest, injury management. Being smart with them," said McDermott.

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Daquan Jones tries to sack New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye but May was able to get throw the ball for a completion during second half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Oct. 5, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Handling Kincaid with care

As he fights through a knee injury that dates back to training camp, the Bills are adjusting Kincaid's practice schedule in order to ensure his gameday availability.

"We're trying to manage him because of his knee. He's dealing with the knee. It's basically week to week, day to day, trying to get him into a spot where's he's as fresh as possible for the games," said McDermott.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs with the ball in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Bills' Injury Report (Week 16)

FRIDAY

OL Chase Lundt (knee) — DNP (to IR)

(Game: OUT)



DT Jordan Phillips (ankle) — DNP

(Game: OUT)



K Matt Prater (calf) — DNP

(Game: OUT)



DB Cam Lewis (hamstring) — Limited

(Game: Questionable)



CB Christian Benford (toe) — Full

(Game: - )



LT Dion Dawkins (illness) — Full

(Game: - )



CB Taron Johnson (quad) — DNP

(Game: - )



DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — DNP

(Game: - )



TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — Full

(Game: - )



P Mitch Wishnowsky (right knee) — Limited

(Game: - )



LB Terrel Bernard (elbow) — Full

(Game: - )



WR Mecole Hardman (calf) — Full (IR)

(Game: Questionable)

THURSDAY

LT Dion Dawkins (illness) — DNP



TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — DNP



DT Jordan Phillips (ankle) — DNP



K Matt Prater (calf) — DNP



CB Christian Benford (toe) — Limited



CB Taron Johnson (quad) — Limited



DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — Limited



DB Cam Lewis (hamstring) — Limited



OL Chase Lundt (knee) — Limited



P Mitch Wishnowsky (right knee) — Limited



LB Terrel Bernard (elbow) — Full



WR Mecole Hardman (calf) — Full (IR)

WEDNESDAY

LT Dion Dawkins (illness) — DNP



TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — DNP



DT Jordan Phillips (ankle) — DNP



K Matt Prater (calf) — DNP



CB Christian Benford (toe) — Limited



LB Terrel Bernard (elbow) — Limited



WR Mecole Hardman (calf) — Limited (IR)



CB Taron Johnson (quad) — Full



DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — Full

