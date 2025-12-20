Bills clear two important pieces to dress vs. Browns after mid-week injury scares
The Buffalo Bills cleared six injured starters, along with their punter, to participate in the December 21 road game against the Cleveland Browns.
Headlining the list of available players is tight end Dalton Kincaid, who was a non-participant at practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Kincaid, who is nursing a lingering knee issue, fully participated on Friday.
Although a right knee injury limited him the past two days, punter Mitch Wishnowsky will be able to lace them up on Sunday.
The Wishnowsky news allows Bills' brass to exhale. Buffalo already had to add a substitute placekicker to the practice squad this week with Matt Prater on the shelf. Not to mention, Wishnowsky is the third different punter the Bills have deployed this season.
Joining Kincaid and Wishnowsky, cornerback Christian Benford, linebacker Terrel Bernard, defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, nickel cornerback Taron Johnson and left tackle Dion Dawkins do not carry injury designations on the final Week 16 practice report.
Three ruled out
Prior to Friday's practice, Bills' head coach Sean McDermott ruled out Prater, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and sixth-round rookie offensive lineman Chase Lundt.
While Prater and Phillips have been deemed week to week, Buffalo moved Lundt to Injured Reserve on Friday afternoon.
Benford, Bernard are back
After injuring his toe while practicing in Week 15, Benford missed the December 14 road win over the Patriots. He returned to practice on a limited basis this week before progressing to full participation on Friday.
Bernard is in line to make his first appearance since injuring his right elbow on a tackle in a November 20 road loss to the Houston Texans. The team captain logged back-to-back full practices this week for the first time since the injury.
Veteran maintenance plan
Neither Jones nor Johnson practiced on Friday in Orchard Park, but they are expected to be available on Sunday. McDermott explained it as part of a greater plan for the veterans, who have been nicked up along the way.
"DaQuan Jones, Taron Johnson, combination of vet rest, injury management. Being smart with them," said McDermott.
Handling Kincaid with care
As he fights through a knee injury that dates back to training camp, the Bills are adjusting Kincaid's practice schedule in order to ensure his gameday availability.
"We're trying to manage him because of his knee. He's dealing with the knee. It's basically week to week, day to day, trying to get him into a spot where's he's as fresh as possible for the games," said McDermott.
Bills' Injury Report (Week 16)
FRIDAY
OL Chase Lundt (knee) — DNP (to IR)
(Game: OUT)
DT Jordan Phillips (ankle) — DNP
(Game: OUT)
K Matt Prater (calf) — DNP
(Game: OUT)
DB Cam Lewis (hamstring) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)
CB Christian Benford (toe) — Full
(Game: - )
LT Dion Dawkins (illness) — Full
(Game: - )
CB Taron Johnson (quad) — DNP
(Game: - )
DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — DNP
(Game: - )
TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — Full
(Game: - )
P Mitch Wishnowsky (right knee) — Limited
(Game: - )
LB Terrel Bernard (elbow) — Full
(Game: - )
WR Mecole Hardman (calf) — Full (IR)
(Game: Questionable)
THURSDAY
LT Dion Dawkins (illness) — DNP
TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — DNP
DT Jordan Phillips (ankle) — DNP
K Matt Prater (calf) — DNP
CB Christian Benford (toe) — Limited
CB Taron Johnson (quad) — Limited
DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — Limited
DB Cam Lewis (hamstring) — Limited
OL Chase Lundt (knee) — Limited
P Mitch Wishnowsky (right knee) — Limited
LB Terrel Bernard (elbow) — Full
WR Mecole Hardman (calf) — Full (IR)
WEDNESDAY
LT Dion Dawkins (illness) — DNP
TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — DNP
DT Jordan Phillips (ankle) — DNP
K Matt Prater (calf) — DNP
CB Christian Benford (toe) — Limited
LB Terrel Bernard (elbow) — Limited
WR Mecole Hardman (calf) — Limited (IR)
CB Taron Johnson (quad) — Full
DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — Full
