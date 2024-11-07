2024 AFC Playoff Race: Can the Bills catch the Chiefs?
The AFC has only seven teams with winning records at this point of the 2024 NFL campaign, but that could change over the final two months of the regular season. Some teams sit comfortably atop their division, such as the Buffalo Bills, the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs, and the Houston Texans. The AFC North is the only division you can say is a legitimate battle between the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) and Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2). Despite a 4-5 record, the Bengals could get into that conversation with a win Thursday against the Ravens, but that will only extend Pittsburgh's lead.
At this point, it seems almost a foregone conclusion that the Chiefs will once again be the conference's top seed. Five of the Chiefs' remaining nine games are against teams with losing records, including the Panthers, Raiders, and Browns. The Bills are about to enter a tough stretch that includes the Chiefs, 49ers, Rams, and Lions. With that said, here's a look at the AFC playoff picture entering Week 10.
2024 NFL Playoffs: In the Hunt
1. Kansas City Chiefs (8-0)
For a brief moment, it appeared the Buccaneers might have a shot at taking down the Chiefs in Week 9. In reality, they did; however, electing to keep the extra point and not going for a two-point conversion and the win sealed the Bucs' fate. The Chiefs will be hosting the Broncos this weekend, and while Denver boasts an excellent defense, the question remains whether it will suffice to stop Kansas City.
2. Buffalo Bills (7-2)
The Bills have all but buried their division rivals and secured the AFC East title after defeating the Dolphins last week, but playoff seeding could be big. If the Bills can hold onto the No. 2 seed, or even overtake the Chiefs, that would be massive come January. Getting the top seed should be the real goal, as securing a first-round bye is huge for resting players and getting healthy. Buffalo travels to Indianapolis to take on the Colts in an important conference clash this week.
3. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2)
Russell Wilson has the Steelers' offense running more efficiently, and Pittsburgh has won both games since he took the reins from Justin Fields. However, they've faced the Jets and Giants in those games. Wilson's first true test comes this weekend when they take on the Washington Commanders, who made a splash in trading for the Saints corner Marshon Lattimore this week.
4. Houston Texans (6-3)
The Texans are on a downward trend, having lost two of their last three games. They're heading to Detroit to face the uber-talented Lions this week. Fortunately for the Texans, they're in the AFC South, where the Colts are their only competition, and they've already defeated them twice. The team's offense has been significantly challenged in the absence of Nico Collins, and his return can't come soon enough.
5. Baltimore Ravens (6-3)
The Ravens continue their Jekyll and Hyde act; after losing to the Cleveland Browns two weeks ago, they followed that up by destroying the Denver Broncos. The Ravens are only a game back of the division-leading Steelers but have a tough stretch starting this weekend with the Bengals, back-to-back road trips against the Steelers and Chargers, followed by the Eagles coming for a visit.
6. Los Angeles Chargers (5-3)
Four of the Chargers wins have come against teams with only two wins each, and the fifth was against the 5-4 Broncos. Are the Chargers for real? They host the Titans this weekend, and as long they continue beating up the bad teams (five remaining games against teams with losing records), the Chargers will likely find their way into the playoffs, but don't expect them to survive too long.
7. Denver Broncos (5-4)
The Broncos were completely dominated by the Ravens last week, and all five of their wins were against teams with losing records. Their four losses are against teams with winning records. Looking ahead, they have four more games against teams with winning records, and two against the Colts and Bengals, who are right there. Can the Broncos hold onto a Wild Card spot?
2024 NFL Playoffs: On the Outside
Not much has changed for the eighth and ninth spots; however, it feels like the Colts and Bengals are going in two different directions. Indianapolis is dealing with injuries to key players, as receiver Michael Pittman and linebacker Zaire Franklin both missed practice on Wednesday. It's an important week for the Colts, who host the Bills on Sunday.
The Bengals have won three of their last four, and if not for a poor team record, Joe Burrow would be front and center in the MVP conversation. They have a massive showdown this weekend against the Ravens and a win here could thrust them very much into the playoff discussions. The rest of the conference already has six or more losses, and we can count them out at this point, as it would take a miracle for any of them to get back into legitimate contention. That said, the only two teams here that are talented enough to turn it around, are the Jets and Dolphins.
- 8th Seed: Indianapolis Colts (4-5)
- 9th Seed: Cincinnati Bengals (4-5)
- 10th Seed: New York Jets (3-6)
- 11th Seed: Tennessee Titans (2-6)
- 12th Seed: Miami Dolphins (2-6)
- 13th Seed: Cleveland Browns (2-7)
- 14th Seed: Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7)
- 15th Seed: Las Vegas Raiders (2-7)
- 16th Seed: New England Patriots (2-7)
